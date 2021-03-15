March 9, 2021
Edmund "Ed" Stephen Dougherty, 83, of Darwin died March 9 at Hutchinson Health. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday at St. John's Catholic Church in Darwin with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Brian Mandel officiated. Accompanist was Mary Bolek. Cantor was Teri Buschette. Lector was Deacon John Hansen. Musical selections were "Gather Us In", "Shepherd Me, O God," "We Will Rise Again," "Song of Farewell," and "Amazing Grace." Urn bearer was Ed's son Dennis Dougherty.
Edmund Stephen Dougherty was born May 13, 1937, in Manannah Township, Meeker County. He was the son of Patrick Sr. and Catherine (Mies) Dougherty. Ed was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his Catholic faith as a youth at Church of Our Lady in Manannah. He received his education in Eden Valley and was a graduate with the Eden Valley High School Class of 1955.
Ed served in United States National Guard for 10 years.
On Oct. 23, 1965, Ed was united in marriage to Evelyn Ashfeld at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Watkins. This marriage was blessed with three children, Renee, Janice, and Dennis. Ed and Evelyn resided in Darwin since 1965, where they built their own home. They shared 55 years of marriage.
Ed was employed at 3M in Hutchinson and then Precast Systems in Darwin for many years. He also helped with mowing and snow removal at St. John's Catholic Church and Cemetery in Darwin.
He was a quiet, honest, hardworking man. He enjoyed fishing, music, and Sunday drives that ended at Dairy Queen. Ed volunteered on the Meeker County Fair Board and Forest City Threshers. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Darwin.
Blessed be his memory.
Ed is survived by his wife Evelyn Dougherty of Darwin; children, Renee Dougherty and her husband Leonard Kne, of Roseville, Janice Borchert and her husband Dave, of Cold Spring, Dennis Dougherty of Darwin; grandchild Andrew Borchert; siblings, Patrick Dougherty Jr. of Litchfield, Alvin Dougherty and his wife Joyce, of Foley; sister-in-law Sonja Dougherty of Melrose; many other relatives, and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents Patrick Sr. and Catherine Dougherty; siblings, Raymond Dougherty and his wife Diane, Richard Dougherty, Lorraine Dougherty; sister-in-law Marilyn Dougherty.
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com