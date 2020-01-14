Jan. 9, 2020
Edna M. Kable, 104, of Hutchinson passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Dave Wollan. CD music was “How Great Thou Art,” “On The Wings Of A Snow White Dove” and “Amazing Grace.” Honorary casket bearer was Michael Kable. Casket bearers were Brian Kable, Catherine Kable, Shanon Birr, Michael Franklin, Karson Starrett and Klayton Starrett.
Edna Mae Kable was born Jan. 7, 1916, in Jackson, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Frank and Emma (Stillwell) Baker. She received her education in Jackson and was a graduate with the Jackson High School Class of 1932, where Edna also received her two years of teacher certification.
On March 8, 1936, Edna was united in marriage to George John Kable at the Justice of Peace in Spirit Lake, Iowa. This marriage was blessed with five children, Roger, Daniel, Norma, Sandra and Gordon. Edna and George resided in Jackson, Dolliver, Iowa and Hutchinson. They shared 49 years of marriage until the passing of George Nov. 28, 1985.
Edna taught country school for three years. She then was self-employed at a car dealership with her husband in Jackson. In 1958, they moved to Hutchinson and started the business Kable Furniture.
Edna enjoyed painting, reading, caring for her dog Foxy and crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, along with wintering in Florida for eight years.
Blessed be her memory.
Edna is survived by her children, Norma Kable of Hutchinson, Sandra Wolfswinkel and her husband, Kenneth, of Crossville, Tennessee and Gordon Kable and his wife, Sharon, of Litchfield; daughter-in-law Connie Kable of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Karla Kable, Kelli Starrett and her husband Todd, Karrie (Kable) Andrews and her husband Aaron, Allen Moshiri and his wife Margie, Michael Kable and his wife Stacey, Stephanie Kable, Joshua Kable, Catherine (Cat) Kable, Tammy Birr and her husband Shanon, Jennifer Kable and her husband Michael Franklin; and Brian Kable and his wife Elizabeth; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Emma Baker; husband George Kable; sons, Roger Kable and Daniel Kable; siblings, Beulah Tusa and her husband Alfred, Beverly Vanderpool and her husband Ross, Phyllis Hepp and her husband Ken, and Howard Baker and his wife Marian.
