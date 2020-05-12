May 8, 2020
Edna L. Hahn, 92, of Hutchinson, formerly Brownton, passed away Friday, May 8, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A private family graveside service was Tuesday, May 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Brownton. The Rev. R. Allan Reed officiated. Soloist was Laurie Goodwater “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow.”
Edna Lorinda Hahn was born June 1, 1927 in Brownton. She was the daughter of Paul and Hattie (Kujas) Schatz. Edna was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. She received her education at Brownton Parochial School.
On Jan. 27, 1946, Edna was united in marriage to Granville “Pete” Hahn by Rev. Gerhard Schmidt at the Church Parsonage in Brownton. Their marriage was blessed with three sons. Pete and Edna resided in Round Grove Township, McLeod County, and in Brownton, before moving to Hutchinson. They shared 60 years of marriage until Pete passed away June 9, 2006.
Pete and Edna farmed until 1961. Edna was later employed at Telex in Glencoe, for 18 years until retiring July 8, 1988. She was a lifetime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton.
Edna enjoyed camping, fishing, sightseeing in their motorhome, playing cards, and listening to country and old-time polka music. She especially enjoyed getting together with family and friends.
When Edna needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident of Harmony River Living Center in 2016. Edna passed away there May 8, 2020, at the age of 92 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Edna is survived by her sons, Ronald Hahn and his wife Shirley, of Hutchinson, Stanford Hahn and his wife Judy, of Brownton, Craig Hahn and his wife Jennifer, of Minnetonka; grandchildren, Jeff Hahn and his wife Jody, Darrin Hahn and his wife Monica, Kelly Voss and her husband Kevin, Stacey Sheffield, Chad Hahn, Amber Luporini and her husband Kurt, Jayden Hahn, and Simon Hahn; great grandchildren, Kendra, Colby, Kylie, RaeAnna, Mikaela, Jordan, Andrew, Landon, Devon, Taylor, Zane, Mazie, Zeth, Lawrence, Olivia, and Grace; sister Carol Kloempken of Hutchinson; brother Clarence Schatz and his wife MaryAnn, of Brownton; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Hattie Schatz; husband Granville “Pete” Hahn; a grandson in infancy; parents-in-law Walde and Martha Hahn; brothers-in-law, Hillard Kloempken, Kermit Hahn and his wife Luella, and Quentin Hahn and his wife Marvel.
