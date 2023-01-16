Jan. 11, 2023
Edna Dorothy (Bartels) Rettig, 94, of Cambridge, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Jan. 11 at GracePoint Crossing in Cambridge. Funeral was Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Glenn Meyer was officiant, organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon, and Daniel and Josiah Seehusen performed a duet of “In the Garden." Congregational hymns were “When Peace Like a River,” “Lord Take My Hand and Lead Me” and “Now Thank We All Our God.” Honorary casket bearers were David and Aaron Rettig. Casket bearers were Bradley, Jacob and Caleb Rettig, Alex Smith, Daniel and Josiah Seehusen.
She was born Sept. 14, 1928, at Glencoe Hospital, the daughter of Ernst and Anna (Lipke) Bartels. She was baptized as an infant Oct. 7, 1928, by Walter E. Deimer and was later confirmed by him, both at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Penn Township. She received her education through eighth grade at Country School District No. 7, and graduated from Brownton High School on May 28, 1946.
On Sept. 24, 1947, she was united in marriage to Otto Rettig at a candlelight ceremony at Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Otto and Edna resided at Winthrop and then for a short time on a farm near Klossner, before moving to Hutchinson in 1953. They shared 57 years of marriage before Otto passed away on June 25, 2005.
Edna was a stay-at-home mom until the children were in school, and then through the years she held employment at the Smart Shop and Crow River Press. She was secretary at Faith Lutheran Church, Lutheran Brotherhood and then was employed at JC Penney until she retired in 1994.
Edna was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and at one time involved with the Altar Committee, quilting group and Bible studies. She enjoyed family gatherings and visits with family and friends. Her hobbies were quilting, embroidery, crocheting and reading. She also loved to listen to music, and go fishing with her husband.
Blessed be her memory.
She is survived by her children, Kathryn (Duane) Smith, Paul (Kolleen) Rettig, John Rettig, Linda (Jon) Seehusen; grandchildren, Julie (Randy) Aragon, Aaron Rettig, Jessica (Brent) Borstad, Kristina Smith (Jason Connelly), Melissa (Dave) Blommel, Alexander Smith, Bradley (Johanna) Rettig, Jacob Rettig (Catherine Densmore), Jackelyn (Nathaniel) Baldwin, Caleb, Olivia, and David Rettig, Darla (Zachary) Seehusen-Besky, Daniel, Josiah, Rachel and Sarah Seehusen; great-grandchildren, Zachary Smith, Drew and Brianna Borstad, Lauren and Megan Wrobleski, Abigail and Charles Blommel, Isabelle, Noah and Neil Rettig, and Franklin Baldwin; and brother-in-law, Martin Rettig.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Rettig; parents, Ernst and Anna Bartels; son, Gerald Rettig; grandson, Isaac Rettig; sisters, Margaret Draeger and husband Emil, Evelyn Schiroo and husband Herbert; brother, Alvin Bartels and wife Bernette; parents-in-law, Fred and Ida Rettig; sister-in-law, Ruth Homan and husband Erwin; brother-in-law, Ray Rettig and wife, Elaine; and sister-in-law, Lucille Rettig.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.