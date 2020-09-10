Sept. 2, 2020
Edward Dale Long, 87, of Maple Grove, (formerly of Colorado) died Wednesday Sept. 2, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. A visitation will be 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Thursday Sept. 10, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. Interment will be held at the Atwater Union Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Edward Long, the son of Edward and Kathryn (Dale) Long was born in Lawrence, Kansas Dec. 8, 1932. He graduated from Los Gatos High School in California and served in the United States Air Force. He continued his education graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Economics and later the University of Denver with a Doctor of Jurisprudence. Ed and Dolores Frelander were united in marriage Oct. 17, 1959 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. After that he worked many years for the State of Colorado in numerous legal investigative and advisory positions. Of particular note, Ed was very proud of his work investigating a possible link between nursing home companies at that time and organized crime, testifying before the State Legislature. He enjoyed backpacking, hiking, sports, drawing, gardening, landscaping and was an avid runner, completing many marathons. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Edward is survived by his wife Dolores; children, Charlotte Long Harris, Ashley Long, Vance Long, Eddie Harris, Kenny Harris and Deshaun Harris; and his little princess Aaliyah Marie. He is also survived by his brother Charles; and sister Tyke.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Marijo LoBue.
