Nov. 24, 2021
Edward “Ed” James Konietzko, 85, of Litchfield passed away at home surrounded by his family on Nov. 24, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the church with Parish Prayers at 5 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield. Military honors provided by Litchfield Military Honor Guard. The funeral service will be livestreamed at johnsonhagglund.com.
Ed was born the second child of Joseph Raymond and Mildred (Reilly) Konietzko on July 12, 1936, on the family farm in Litchfield Township. He attended school in Litchfield where Ed excelled at sports including football, wrestling, and baseball and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1954. He enlisted in the US Army, stationed in Germany where he played football and baseball. He was honorably discharge in Jan. 1958.
After returning home, Ed started working for First District Association as a laborer. Shortly thereafter, he drove milk truck for the company on various routes throughout his career and logged enough miles to circle the earth over fifty times. He retired in 1996.
Ed was united in marriage to Lois Yost on Feb. 20, 1960, at the Church of St Philip. This marriage was blessed with four daughters and his family meant more to him than anything. He was also proud of his Irish and Polish heritage.
Ed was a lifelong member of the Church of St. Philip where he was baptized and confirmed. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2029, and a lifetime member of the VFW Post #2818.
Ed was an avid sports enthusiast. In addition to playing Litchfield town ball in the 1950-60's, he especially enjoyed bowling with his friends on Wednesday Men’s League where he bowled his best game of 11 strikes in a row. Throughout the years, Ed loved watching the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings. He was an avid fan of Dragon sports, especially Litchfield High School basketball and football. He and Lois also traveled many miles to attend their grandchildren’s school activities.
He is survived by his wife Lois; children, Lisa Konietzko of Denver, Colorado, Amy (Paul) Lunderby of Northfield, Nancy (Craig) Radloff of St. Michael, Susan (Daniel) Jones of Silver Creek; eight grandchildren, Jack and Luke Lunderby, Brett Reynolds, Edie and Jacob Nelson, and Alayna, Trevor and Reilly Jones; three great-grandchildren, Lily, Paisley and Raelynn Reynolds; siblings, Douglas Konietzko, Rose Ann Goodman, Frances Garcia, Mark (Bonnie) Konietzko, Philip (Maria) Konietzko; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Suzanne Konietzko, Deb Manselle, Don (Elaine) Yost, Yvonne Francis, Donna (Glen) Dovenmuehle, Charles Jesinoski, Jannel (Ron) Winings, and Joyce (Larry) Readman; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Neil and Robert “Billy” Konietzko; his sister Mary Jean “Jeanie” Weseman; brothers-in-law, Leo Goodman and Butch Weseman; and sisters-in-law, Patricia Konietzko and Roseann Jesinoski.
Memorials are preferred to the local Litchfield Ecumen Hospice and Litchfield Dragon athletics. We would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Richard M. Searl and the Litchfield Ecumen Hospice and Home Care staff for their compassionate care.
