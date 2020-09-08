Sept. 6, 2020
Edwin Bernard Schmitz, 79, died Sunday, Sept. 6, surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12th, at Ladybird Park in Litchfield.
Edwin was born Jan. 31, 1941, in New Munich, to Theodore and Veronica (Wolbeck) Schmitz. He attended Sauk Centre High School through 11th grade. After school, Edwin tried out many different occupations before he began his career with First District Maintenance, and worked there for about 25-30 years. Along with finding his career path, he also found the love of his life. He married Myrna Pearson on the warm day of Nov. 23, 1961. They were happily married for 59 years. During that time, they had three children, many grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Edwin was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Edwin was known for his hard work, fisherman skills, and caring personality. He enjoyed camping, fishing, motorcycle riding, and family time. He always kept a roof over his family’s head and food on the table. As a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, Edwin will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Myrna Schmitz of Darwin; his children, Dan (Joanie) Schmitz of Eden Valley, Dona Lietzau of Darwin, and Edwin Jr (Janice) Schmitz of Montrose; ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and nine brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Veronica Schmitz; his son Dean; and his brothers.
