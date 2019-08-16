Aug. 11, 2019
Edwin “Ed” Dietrich Dummer, 82, of Hutchinson, formerly of Plato, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Plato, with interment following at the church cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Brian Brosz. Organist was Diane Anderson. Special music by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren performing “Jesus Loves Me.” Soloist was the Rev. Brian Brosz performing “Precious Lord.” Piano soloist was Jordan Duesterhoeft performing “Abide With Me.” Congregational hymns were “Holy, Holy, Holy” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Military honors by Plato American Legion Post 641. Casket bearers were Edwin’s grandsons, Jon Duesterhoeft, Jordan Duesterhoeft, Marcus Dummer, Michael Dummer, David Dummer and Christopher Dummer. Honorary casket bearers were Edwin’s granddaughters, Jenna Duesterhoeft, Jaclyn Potter, Becca TeSlaa, Katilyn Susdorf and Katrina Dummer.
Edwin “Ed” Dietrich Dummer was born June 15, 1937, at his parent’s home in Helen Township, Glencoe. He was the son of Edwin and Lillian (Kloempken) Dummer. Edwin was baptized as an infant July 4, 1937, by the Rev. J.H. Bunge and later was confirmed in his faith as a youth in 1951 by the Rev. Walter Koch, both at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Plato. Edwin received his education in Glencoe, graduating with the Glencoe High School Class of 1955. He entered active military service in the United States Marine Corp Feb. 6, 1955, and served his country at MB USNS, TI, San Francisco, California. Edwin received an honorable discharge Feb. 22, 1958.
On June 18, 1960, Edwin was united in marriage to Sharon Miller at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Plato. The couple made their home on the family farm in Plato. Edwin and Sharon were blessed with three children, Dori, Daniel and David. They shared more than 59 years of marriage.
Edwin was a farmer and retired in 1995. He was a lifetime active member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Plato where he served on the church council. Edwin was also a member of the Plato American Legion Post 641 and Plato Lions Club.
Edwin enjoyed golfing, ice fishing and hunting. He cherished the time spent with his friends and family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Blessed be his memory.
Edwin is survived by his wife Sharon Dummer of Hutchinson; children, Dori Duesterhoeft and her husband, Brad, of Hutchinson, Daniel Dummer and his wife, Marguerite, of Victoria and David Dummer and his wife, Laurie, of Glencoe; grandchildren, Jon Duesterhoeft and his wife Kristin, Jenna Duesterhoeft and her fiancée Michael Ivey, Jaclyn Potter and her husband Seth, Jordan, Duesterhoeft, Marcus Dummer and his wife Emily, Rebecca TeSlaa and her husband Kyle, Michael Dummer and his special friend Megan Ische, David Joseph Dummer and his fiancé Amy Abress, Christopher Dummer, Katilyn Susdorf and her special friend Ian Coates and Katrina Dummer; great-grandchildren, Jameson and Jaxon Dummer, Maxine and Eli TeSlaa, Everett Potter and Lillian Duesterhoeft; brothers, Glen Dummer and his wife, Donna, of Red Wing and Dennis Dummer and his wife, Karen, of Otis, Oregon; and nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Lillian Dummer; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Lyle and Gwen Miller.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com.