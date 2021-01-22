Jan. 20, 2021
Edwin (Ed) Meyer, 84, of Waite Park passed away Wednesday Jan. 20. A private funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, Jan. 25, at St. Mary Help of Christians Church, St. Augusta. Final resting place Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.
Ed was born in Cold Spring March 2, 1936. Married Mary Lou Zierden, Sept. 10, 1960. Served in the US Army. He taught school in Midwest, Wyoming, Keyon and Litchfield, and ended his career at St. Cloud State University.
He is survived by his wife Mary Lou; his daughter Mary Beth (Scott); and daughter-in-law Stephanie; and five grandchildren.
Ed was preceded in death by his father Al and his mother Gertrude; sons, Michael and Mark; and two infant daughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Ed to www.eagleshealingnest.org.
Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home Cold Spring, MN.