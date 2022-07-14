July 12, 2022
Edwin "Ed" Louis Olson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Meeker Memorial Hospital at the age of 92 following a short illness. A private family service is being planned.
Ed was born on June 23, 1930, in Litchfield, the last of four children to Henry and Emma (Werner) Olson. He grew up on a farm in Harvey Township northwest of Litchfield. He graduated from Grove City High School in 1948, where he played six-man football and participated in the school band.
In 1950, Ed enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean War in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He was proud to have served his country and loved to tell stories about his 82nd Airborne training and the 21 parachute jumps he made.
On May 15, 1959, Ed was united in marriage to Barbara Kern in Litchfield. From this union, two children were born, Scott Edwin (in 1960) and Beth Alison (in 1962). Ed and Barb lived their entire married lives in Litchfield, and had shared 58 years of marriage at the time of Barb’s death in 2017.
Ed worked almost all of his adult life as a real estate broker. He owned Ed Olson Agency, a real estate and insurance agency, and was a licensed real estate broker for almost 65 years. (He transacted his last sale as an agent in 2020 at the age of 90). Ed was also a proud, long-term member of both the Litchfield Shrine Club and the Litchfield American Legion, organizations to which he belonged for over 60 years.
Ed was happiest being outdoors and loved all facets of nature. He especially enjoyed fishing, gardening, grilling, bird watching, and most of all, hunting pheasants behind his beloved Brittany Spaniels. Ed was also an avid Twins baseball and Wild hockey fan. He was a wonderful grandpa to his five grandchildren who enjoyed his happy, positive personality and his great sense of humor. Ed loved a good laugh or prank and maintained his sense of humor to the very end.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Barb; and his three older siblings, Isabelle Mattson, Maxine Mitchell, and Walter Olson.
He is survived by his son, Scott Olson of Litchfield and his daughter, Beth Steen of Elk River. Also surviving Ed are his five grandchildren, Brett (Rachel) Steen, Brady Steen, Brooke (Justin) Hively, Paige (Chad Hisken) Olson, and Alison Olson. Ed was also blessed with six surviving great-grandchildren.
