July 12, 2022
Edwin H. Hallberg, 88 of Kimball passed away July 12, 2022. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Ostmark Lutheran Church in rural Watkins. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Ostmark Lutheran Church Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Edwin Halsten Hallberg, the son of Edwin and Gazella (Erickson) Hallberg, was born Jan. 8, 1934, at home on the farm in rural Kimball. He grew up on the family farm with his three sisters, attended school through the eighth grade at District 74 and graduated from Litchfield High School.
Following his education, Edwin continued working on the farm. In addition, he had a variety of interests he pursued and skills he developed over the years including metal working and photography. Edwin had a strong mechanical mind. He was an inventor and could fix absolutely anything. He was the historian for his family as well as the church. He loved to drive and would go anywhere the road would take him. He also loved to travel and cherished the three trips he took to Sweden. Edwin was a quiet and very caring gentleman. He lovingly cared for his mom for many years so she could stay home when her health declined. He was fiercely independent and lived his life on his own terms. He was a lifelong member of Ostmark Lutheran Church.
Edwin is survived by his sisters, Karen (John) Olson of Wyoming, and Kristine Koran of Taylors Falls; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gloria Boline; and brothers-in-law, Lincoln Johnson, Rudolph Boline, Michael Green, and Gerald Koran.