Dec. 19, 2019
Edwin Schlueter, 93, of Hutchinson passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Monday, Dec. 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township with interment following in the church cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. David Markworth. Organist was Nancy Kurth. Congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art,” “I Know That My Redeemer Lives” and “Silent Night.” Casket bearers were Jim Schlueter, Bruce Schlueter, Megan Schlueter, Nikki Schlueter, Brian Christiansen and Steffany Christiansen.
Edwin Emil Otto Schlueter was born Sept. 14, 1926, in Cedar Mills Township, Meeker County, Minnesota. He was the son of Rudolph and Emma (Kaliebe) Schlueter. Edwin was baptized as an infant Sept. 26, 1926, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth May 26, 1940, both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township. He received his education at the country school and later at St. John’s Lutheran Church School in Cedar Mills Township.
Edwin, along with his brother George, continued the family farm operation on the Schlueter homestead in Cedar Mills Township. Edwin was a lifelong farmer who enjoyed working the land and caring for his crops.
Edwin was a lifelong and active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township. He served as deacon and mission fund treasurer. He was also on the Cedar Mills Creamery Board.
Edwin enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time on the farm site. He especially enjoyed spending time with his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Blessed be his memory.
Edwin is survived by his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Emma Schlueter; brothers, George Schlueter, Harry Schlueter and his wife Wanda, Ernie Schlueter and his wife Estella and Edward Schlueter in infancy; sisters, Doris Christiansen and her husband Lowell and Dina Rewerts and her husband Fred.
