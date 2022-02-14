Feb. 10, 2022
Eileen Frieda Mielke, 98, of Plymouth, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Parks’ Place Memory Care in Plymouth. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb, 19, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist is Dr. Joan Devee Dixon. Eulogy by son, David Mielke. Readers are her granddaughter Nicole and grandson-in-law Todd Werner. Duet by her granddaughters, Heidi Popelka and Anna LaPorte singing “On Eagle’s Wings.” Congregational hymns are “I’m But A Stranger Here” and “Jesus Lead Thou On.” Casket bearers are Michael Schwarze, Mark McGee, Johnathan Mielke, Micheal Mielke, Kerry Mielke, Todd Werner, Mike Popelka and Zach LaPorte.
Eileen was born Aug. 13, 1923, in New Auburn Township, Sibley County. She was the daughter of Henry and Wilhelmina (Stradtman) Krecklau. She was baptized Sept. 9, 1923, and confirmed in her faith March 21, 1937, at the country church in New Auburn Township. She attended country school in Sibley County 74 and graduated from Glencoe High School in 1941. She furthered her education at a business school in Minneapolis, focusing on secretarial skills and completing the program in 1942.
Eileen was united in marriage to Howard Mielke April 28, 1946, at Zion Lutheran Church in New Auburn Township. This marriage was blessed with seven children: Mary, Randy, Mavis, Michael, Joel, Jeffrey and David. Eileen worked part time as a clerk for the county treasurer in Glencoe. The couple farmed in the Hutchinson and Glencoe areas until 1981 and continued to live on the farm until 1997, when they purchased a home and moved to Hutchinson. They shared 56 years of marriage before the passing of Howard on Dec. 27, 2002.
Eileen and Howard initially were members at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Eventually they joined Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Eileen’s faith was very important to her during her entire life. Eileen was active in Bible study, making cards, crafts, and quilting at Peace Lutheran. She also enjoyed traveling, gardening, canning, baking, knitting and Scrabble. She was a member of the local Home Extension Group for 70 years.
Eileen moved to Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson, in July 2013. In 2020, Eileen moved to Parks’ Place in Plymouth, to be closer to her family.
Eileen is survived by her children, Mary Mielke, Mavis (Tim) McGee, Joel (Barbara) Mielke, Jeffrey Mielke, and David (Cindy) Mielke; grandchildren, Michael (Nasha Reddy) Schwarze, Nicole (Todd) Werner, Colette Viquez, Mark (Katherine) McGee, Heidi (Mike) Popelka, Anna (Zach) LaPorte, Johnathan Mielke, Micheal Mielke, Cassandra Mielke, Lauren (Andy) Johnson, and Kerry (Kristin) Mielke; step-grandchildren, Brooke Mielke, Carissa (Brian) Denning, and Jesse (Rachel Salzwedel) Cole; great-grandchildren, Nathan Schwarze, Sarina Schwarze, Adam Werner, Natalie Werner, Mariana Viquez, Hendrick McGee, Jordan Popelka, Aubrey Popelka, Amelia LaPorte, Henry LaPorte, Stella Clark, Kali Mielke, Kaleb Mielke, and Karson Mielke; and step-great grandchildren, Joshua Howard, Alex Denning, Nick Denning, Desmond Cole, and Marli Johnson.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Wilhelmina Krecklau; husband Howard Mielke; sons, Michael (in infancy) and Randall; grandson Patrick McGee; brothers, Lawrence Krecklau and his wife, Irene, and Harold Krecklau and his wife, Mildred; sisters, Esther Kloempken and her husband, Edwin, and Helen Franke and her husband, Melvin; and daughter-in-law Mary Mielke.
Memorials are preferred to Peace Lutheran Church. A special thank you is extended to the committed care givers at Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson and Parks’ Place in Plymouth who provided loving care for Eileen.
