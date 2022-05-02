April 30, 2022
Eileen Rose (Wimmer) Mihlbauer, 87, of Litchfield passed away April 30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield with parish prayers at 5 p.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at johnsonhagglund.com.
She was born June 12, 1934, to Louis and Martha Wimmer in Forest City. She attended school in Forest City and Litchfield. She married George J. Mihlbauer on Jan. 30, 1952, and they were blessed with six children.
Eileen worked as a certified nursing assistant at the nursing home in Litchfield for almost 30 years. She held herself and others to a high standard and provided excellent care to countless residents over the years which, in turn, provided peace of mind to families. Those in her care, and those working by her side, trusted her and knew they could depend on her. If you worked with Eileen, you knew how to do things the right way or you did them over until you did it right!
Eileen’s faith was extremely important to her, and she was an active member of Church of St. Philip and Daughters of Isabella. She prayed the rosary every day for all who needed prayers. She was a past member of VFW Women’s Auxiliary, Jaycees, and Litchfield Eagles Club. Dancing, fishing, and tending to her flowers in her garden were activities Eileen enjoyed. Most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with her whole heart, and she was their rock. Eileen was loved by all and will be sorely missed. Blessed be her memory.
Eileen is survived by her children, Donna (Sherwin) Luthens of Clinton, Gary Mihlbauer of Litchfield, Debra Tenold (Mark Hamburge) of Maple Grove, George (Arlette) Mihlbauer of Fargo, North Dakota, and Greg Mihlbauer of Litchfield; grandchildren, Jodi (Steve) Faber, Mindy (Ross) Smeby, Molly (John) Salmon, Allyson (Matt) Peer, Lindsay Tenold, Ashley Scharbach, Tyler Mihlbauer, and Preston Mihlbauer; and great-grandchildren, Nathan and Allie Faber, Conner, Aidan, Clayton, and Calvin Salmon, Eva Smeby, Liam and Carter Scharbach, and Nora Peer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Martha Wimmer; loving husband George Mihlbauer; infant son George James Mihlbauer; siblings, Charles Wimmer, Lawrence Wimmer, James Wimmer, Lucille Shoutz, and a baby sister; other relatives; and best friend Elaine Yungk.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com.