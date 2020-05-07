May 4, 2020
Eileen R. Berwald, 93, of Dassel passed away Monday, May 4, at Augustana Care Lakeside Health Care Center in Dassel. Drive-through visitation was Thursday, May 7, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson with interment following. The Rev. Matthew Ostlund officiated. Song leader was Matthew Ostlund singing “How Great Thou Art” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.” Casket bearers were Eileen’s grandchildren, Brian Berwald, David Berwald, Ryan Berwald, Brent Berwald, Brandon Berwald and Lisa Valiant.
Eileen Ruth Berwald was born Aug. 14, 1926, in Mayer. She was the daughter of Edward and Theresa (Zellmann) Karels. Eileen was baptized as an infant Aug. 29, 1926, in St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Lester Prairie, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth March 17, 1940, at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer. She received her education at Watertown and was a graduate with the class of 1945.
Eileen was married to Loren Berwald Dec. 27, 1948. This marriage was blessed with three children, Keith, Robert and Pamela. Eileen resided on a farm in Watertown for several years. She then moved to Buffalo, Maple Lake, and then made her home in Hutchinson.
She was employed as a bank teller at Citizen’s Bank in Hutchinson until her retirement in 1991. Eileen was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Eileen enjoyed embroidery, knitting and quilting. She also enjoyed baking, traveling and volunteering. Eileen cherished the time spent with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Eileen is survived by her children, Keith Berwald and his wife Nancy of Hutchinson, Robert Berwald and his wife Mavis of Zimmerman, and Pamela Schumann and her husband Ken of Sandstone; grandchildren, Brian Berwald, David Berwald and his wife Nicole, Ryan Berwald and his special friend Shannon Pramann, Brent Berwald, Brandon Berwald and his wife Kelly, and Lisa Valiant; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Mason and Tessa Berwald, Chase and Jordyn Berwald, Wyatt and Mikayla Pramann, Madison and her special friend James Bolte, Tyson and Aryn Berwald, Jeremie Bethke, Daniel, Ashley and her fiance Corey Finke, and Bryce Berwald, Landon Berwald, and Jackson Berwald; sister Barbara Fiecke and her husband Alex of Glencoe; and many other relatives and friends.
Eileen was preceded in death by parents Edward and Theresa Karels; infant daughter Carole Berwald; and grandchildren, Nathan and Theresa Berwald.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.