Oct. 20, 2019
Eileen “Tootie” G. West, 85, of Hutchinson, formerly Brownton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson after a long battle with cancer and related complications. Memorial service was Saturday, Oct. 26, at Brownton Congregational Church in Brownton, with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Brownton. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Merline Duering. Organist was Deanna Meyer. Soloist was Kristen Hansch performing “Part the Waters/I Need Thee Every Hour” and “Amazing Grace (My Chains are Gone).” Congregational hymns were “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” “Softly and Tenderly Jesus is Calling” and “How Great Thou Art.” Urn bearer was Mark Frauendienst.
Eileen G. (Witthus) West was born Sept. 24, 1934, in rural Glencoe, Minnesota, to Edward and Elda Emma (Kottke) Witthus. Eileen was baptized as an infant by the Rev. E. Kolbe and later confirmed her faith as a youth in 1948 by the Rev. Alfred Streufert, both at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. She received her education through the eighth grade at District 8 Country School near Biscay. Eileen graduated from Glencoe High School with the Class of 1952.
On Dec. 26, 1958, Eileen was united in marriage to Calvin (Cal, Kelly, CD) West by the Rev. Fellwock at First Evangelical Lutheran Church parsonage in Glencoe. The Wests made their home in Brownton sharing 54 years of marriage until Cal’s passing in 2013. The marriage was blessed with two children, Gregg of Brownton and Brenda of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Eileen enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking holiday meals and canning. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing, traveling, watching the Minnesota Lynx, Minnesota Twins and other sports. She cherished her time spent with family and friends. Eileen was a fun-loving person who was always ready to share a good time with family and friends and lend a helping hand where needed.
Eileen was first employed at Zimmerman’s grocery store in Brownton. She was a long-time employee of the Brownton Bulletin and worked at Hands in Young America before retiring in 2000.
Eileen was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Brownton and served on various committees at Brownton Congregational Church.
Blessed be her memory.
Eileen is survived by her son Gregg West; daughter Brenda Frauendienst and her husband, Mark; grandchildren, Todd Frauendienst of Madison, Tennessee and Leah Frauendienst of Gallatin, Tennessee; sister-in-law Verone Witthus; brother-in-law Duane Schoenfelder; and many nieces and nephews.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Elda Witthus; husband Calvin West; brothers, Hillard Witthus, Melvin Witthus, Lavern (Boyce) Witthus and Earl Witthus; sister Elaine (Babe) Schoenfelder; and sisters-in-law, Maxine Witthus and Glada Witthus.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.