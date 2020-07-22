July 18, 2020
Elaine F. Kuehl, 77, wife of Wayne, of Hutchinson was called home to her Heavenly Father while surrounded by family Saturday, July 18, at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Elm Creek Cemetery in Trimont. The Rev. Kevin Oster officiated. Organist was Robin Kruse. Congregational hymns were “Jesus Lives The Victory Won,” “I Know That My Redeemer Lives” and “Lift High The Cross.” Honorary casket bearers were Courtney Tykwinski and Drew Tykwinski. Casket bearers were Kaylee Kuehl, Jenna Kuehl, Kole Kuehl, Rod Anderson, Jane Anderson and Duane Slaughter.
Elaine Faye (Slaughter) Kuehl was born May 4, 1943, to Leonard and Helen Slaughter of Trimont. She was baptized as an infant Sept. 12, 1943, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Trimont, where she was also confirmed April 14, 1957. Elaine attended country school from first to seventh grade and then graduated with the Trimont High School Class of 1961.
After graduating, Elaine moved to Fairmont and worked at the Bob Wallace department store. Elaine married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Kuehl, June 14, 1963, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Trimont. Their marriage was blessed with two sons, Gary and Glen, and four grandchildren, Courtney, Kaylee, Jenna and Kole. After they married, Wayne and Elaine lived in Wayzata until they purchased a mobile home and moved to Chaska. They then went on to a small 80-acre farm and built a new house by Waverly. In 1979, Wayne and Elaine purchased the GM dealership in Madison, which became the home of “Kuehl Deal.” Elaine worked at the dealership as a bookkeeper, receptionist, secretary, vice president and cleaning lady. In 1999, it was time to sort of retire, and in 2001, Wayne and Elaine built a new home in Hutchinson. Another joy in Wayne and Elaine’s life was trips to Branson, Missouri. The highlight of her time there was when they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by taking their sons and families with them for a fun-filled vacation.
During summers you would find Elaine and Wayne at their cabin enjoying time with family and friends. The cabin is at Ida Bayview in Alexandria. Her time with Wayne and family was very important to her. She made everyone feel welcome and always made sure everyone had enough to eat. Elaine also kept busy with knitting, sewing projects, Red Hats, jigsaw puzzles, going to garage sales and antique stores. She worked at the Antiques-To-Go store in Hutchinson for six years and enjoyed her time there.
Elaine’s deep and growing faith in her savior Jesus Christ carried her through many health challenges, including a stroke in 2010 and breast cancer in 2017. Her hardest challenge was the latest diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis. She never gave up the fight, and her faith and the prayers of others saw her through her darkest days.
Blessed be her memory.
Elaine is survived by her husband Wayne Kuehl of Hutchinson; sons, Gary Kuehl and his wife Joni of Elko, and Glen Kuehl and his wife Erin of Marshall; grandchildren, Courtney (Drew) Tykwinski, Kaylee Kuehl, Jenna Kuehl and Kole Kuehl; brother Lyle Slaughter and his wife Darlene of Trimont; sisters-in-law, Eileen Kuehl and her husband Don Wilson of Kansas City, Missouri, and Nancy Hoppe of Fremont, California; brothers-in-law, Daniel Kuehl and his wife Rose of New Ulm, and Thomas Kuehl of Ormsby; many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Helen Slaughter; and father- and mother-in-law Vernon and Leona Kuehl.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.