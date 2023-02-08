Feb. 6, 2023
Elaine Agnes (Pokorny) Hlavka, 92, of Silver Lake passed away on Feb. 6. A visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, with a CCW Rosary recited at 7 p.m., followed by a Parish Prayer service at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Further visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Feb. 11, AT THE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Casket bearers will be, Thomas Schneider, Tony Hlavka, Aaron Hlavka, Jared Hlavka, Kevin Hlavka, Damian Sworan. Interment will follow at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Silver Lake.
Elaine lived at St. Therese Residence in New Hope for the last ten years. She passed away at the St. Therese Care Center in New Hope. Elaine was born on July 21, 1930 in Bergen Township, McLeod County to Albin and Lenora (Posusta) Pokorny.
On June 12, 1951, Elaine and Joseph Hlavka were joined in marriage at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with ten children. She attended District 51, St. Joseph Parochial School and Silver Lake High School where she graduated Salutatorian in 1948. She attended Glencoe Teachers Training and taught District 62 for three years. She also worked at Hutchinson Technology from 1978 to 1997.
Elaine enjoyed baking and passing on the finer traditions of sauerkraut making, kolaches and 101 ways to use rhubarb. Her garden was her refuge and a visit home always included a garden tour. Elaine loved watching the Minnesota Twins and the Timberwolves and was always there cheering on her kids in sports. She kept a journal most of her life and enjoyed playing trivia games with her kids and their friends, and almost always won. She was a loving and supportive mother and did for them before she did for herself.
Elaine is survived by her loving children, John (Bonnie) Hlavka of Rosemount, Tom Hlavka of Hutchinson, Ann (Frank) Schneider of Andover, Mark Hlavka of St. Michael-Albertville, Amy (Jim) Sworan of Phoenix, Arizona, Mary Kay (Dan) Billadeau of Rochester, David Hlavka of Portland, Oregon, Karen (Warren) Ogden of West End, North Carolina; 16 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Roger Pokorny; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph on March 25, 2007; her parents; her two sons, Jerome and Kevin; daughter-in-law, Ruth; granddaughter, Sydney; sister, Rita Nelson; and brothers, Wayne Pokorny, Maurice Pokorny, and Milo Pokorny.
