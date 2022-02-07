Feb. 4, 2022
Elaine Mae (Larsen) Johnson, 97, widow of Chester J. Johnson, of Timmonsville, South Carolina, formerly of Atwater, went home to be with her Lord on Friday. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atwater. Interment will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Grove City. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, and will continue one hour prior to the service at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Friday.
Elaine was born in Grove City on March 6, 1924, to the late Lewis and Suzanna Larsen. She was a graduate of Grove City High School in 1942. Elaine and Chester were married in 1949 and enjoyed 64 years of marriage prior to his death in 2014. Elaine retired from Carlson Meats in Grove City. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atwater. Elaine had a variety of interests during retirement. From watching grandchildren, quilting, assisting with the Block Nurse Program, along with a weekly bible study, she stayed very active. If she had any spare time beyond these activities, you could find her putting together jigsaw puzzles.
Surviving are her two children, son Mark Johnson of Grove City, and daughter Melany (Tim) Jones of Timmonsville, South Carolina; nine grandchildren, Stephanie (Greg) Hill, Brandon (Rebecca) Servin, Jason (Tiffany) Johnson, Karen (Andrew) Wall, Ross (Alicia) Johnson, Kyna Johnson, Emily Johnson, Elijah Jones, Taylor (James) Murray; nine great-grandchildren, Cameryn Servin, Mallorie, Kenny and Jillayna Johnson, Nolan and Leah Wall, Will Johnson, Brayden and Addyson Murray, besides other relatives.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Laura Johnson and Linda Servin; eight brothers; and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Atwater Area Help for Seniors, P.O. Box 64, Atwater, MN 56209, or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atwater. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home. petersonbrothers.com