June 9, 2021
Elaine Ruth Schuette, 85, of Glencoe, passed away Wednesday, June 9, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato, with interment following at the church cemetery at a later date. The Rev. Tyson Mastin officiating. Congregational hymns are “Amazing Grace,” “I Am But A Stranger Here,” “On Eagle’s Wings”. The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the service.
Elaine Ruth Schuette was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Plato. She was the daughter of Emil and Martha (Elling) Schuette. Elaine was baptized as an infant Aug. 8, 1935, by Rev. R. L. Ehlen, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth April 10, 1949, by Rev. C. E. Mix both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato. She received her education in Glencoe and was a graduate of the Glencoe High School Class of 1953.
Elaine made her home in Plato. She worked for 33 years at 3M in manufacturing. Elaine retired Nov. 3, 1993. She was a life-long member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato.
Elaine’s enjoyments in life included counted cross stitch, needlework, gardening, and bowling. She grew up on the farm, which was very special to her. She also lived by a creek and spent a lot of time relaxing there as well. Elaine especially cherished the time spent with her friends and family.
Elaine passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 09, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, at the age of 85 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Elaine is survived by her son Greg Schuette and his wife Deb; grandchildren, Jeremy and his wife Jaclyn, Nigel (Alisa), Traci (Chip), and Leslie (Jason); five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Martha Schuette; siblings, Myron Schuette, Elton Schuette, Norma Schuette, Wilmer Schuette, Joyce Templin, Roland Schuette and Lois Greene.
