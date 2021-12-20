Nov. 21, 2021
Eldon LeRoy Swanson, 93, passed away on Nov. 21, 2021, in Cokato. A gathering will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., to remember Eldon in the Community Room at the Cokato apartments on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A family service and interment at Ripley Cemetery will be at a later date.
Eldon was born on May 21,1928, in Litchfield. He grew up in Litchfield, along with a younger sister and brother, and was confirmed in First Lutheran Church. He worked with his father in the family business, Swanson’s Garage, from the time he was a boy. He left for a short time when he was called to service in the Korean War. After his father died in 1971, and his stepmother sold the business, he went on to work as a mechanic for Northern Star in the Prospect Park area of St. Paul until his retirement.
Eldon enjoyed playing guitar and listening to music, making model airplanes, completing puzzles, and attending family gatherings, including all birthday and holiday celebrations. He was a very gentle, kind, and easy-going man, and his family will greatly miss him.
He is survived by his niece, Laurie (Scott Sahli) of Savage; and their daughters Anna, of St. Paul and Christina, of New York City.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Ethel Swanson; stepmother Bertha Swanson; sister Elvie Rondestvedt and her husband Russell; brother Anthony Swanson; and good friend Sylvia Brooks.