Sept. 3, 2021
Eldora Clara Ida Miller, 99, of Plato, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America. Funeral Service was Thursday, Sept. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato, with interment following in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Tyson Mastin. Organist was Yvonne Schuette. Congregational hymns were “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” “When Peace Like A River” and “How Great Thou Art.” Casket bearers were grandchildren, Dan Miller, Paul Miller, Andy Kohls, Jason Troska, Ben Bahr and Brett Bahr.
Eldora Clara Ida Miller was born Jan. 3, 1922, in Bergen Township, McLeod County, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Henry and Augusta (Machemehl) Kruschke. Eldora was baptized as an infant on Jan. 15, 1922, by the Rev. Walter Baumhoefener and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on Apr. 5, 1936, by the Rev. J. A. Schert, both at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. She received her education at St. Peter’s Lutheran Parochial School in Lester Prairie.
On April 26, 1942, Eldora was united in marriage to Willmer Miller by the Rev. A. Vomhof at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. Eldora and Willmer resided in Lester Prairie and later moved to Plato. Their marriage was blessed with four children, a stillborn son in infancy, Ronald, Donna and Joan. Eldora and Willmer shared 46 years of marriage until Willmer passed away May 30, 1988.
In their early years of marriage, Eldora assisted Willmer on the farm. She was later employed at the grocery store in Plato, Littfin Lumber Company and Coast-to-Coast store in Glencoe, and McLeod County Social Services. Eldora was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato. As her ministry to the church, she was a member of the Ladies Aide.
Eldora enjoyed listening to old-time music, embroidery, and making and stitching quilts. She loved being able to make quilts and give them to others. Family life was very important to Eldora and she cherished the time spent with her family and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Eldora is survived by her children, Ronald (Deborah) Miller, of Waconia, Donna Kohls and her special friend, Ray “Pete” Kimmes, of Hutchinson, and Joan (Larry) Davis, of Shakopee; grandchildren, Wendy (Don) Johnson, Paul (Michelle) Miller, Dan (Kim) Miller, Amanda (Dave) Quisberg, Emily (Jason) Troska, Andy (Leah) Kohls, Ben (Holly) Bahr, Brett (Nikki) Bahr, Joey (Sarah) Davis, and Jesse Davis; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.
Eldora was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Augusta Kruschke; husband Willmer Miller; infant son; son-in-law Byron Kohls; sisters, Lorna Wilkens and her husband Henry, Leona Wroge and her husband Art, Marilyn Mazer, and Luella Prehn and her husband Harold; and brother Harold Kruschke and his wife Laura.
Arrangements by Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie. Online obituaries and guest book available at mcbridechapels.com