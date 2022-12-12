Dec. 8, 2022
Eldora Nelda (Witthus) Damlow, 88, of Norwood Young America, formerly Glencoe, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Church of Peace in Norwood Young America with interment at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Gathering of family and friends will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, one hour prior to the service at the church in Norwood Young America. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Tom Colgrove. Organist is Nancy Smith. Congregational hymns are, "How Great Thou Art," "The God of all Comfort" and "The Old Rugged Cross." Honorary urn bearers are, Jessica Lewis, Christofer Damlow, Mollie Hoese, Jennifer Iverson, Chayton Locke, Laura Hoese, Blake Hoese, Owen Hoese
Eldora Nelda (Witthus) Damlow was born on Aug. 1, 1934, in Glencoe to Arthur and Lydia (VonBerge) Witthus. Eldora was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. She received her education in Glencoe and graduated from Glencoe High School with the class of 1953.
On Sept. 15, 1956, Eldora was united in marriage to Everett Damlow at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe by the Rev. Fellwock. The couple made their home for a short time in Buffalo Lake, Green Isle and Glencoe before settling in Norwood Young America. Their marriage was blessed with four children, Dale, Debra, Daniel and David. Eldora and Everett shared 49 years together until Everett passed away on Nov. 17, 2005.
Eldora was employed as a nurses aid for Ridgeview in Waconia. She was employed there for many years until her retirement in 2010.
Eldora loved being with her family and making memories with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed having her daily cup of coffee and going out for lunch with family and friends. She also enjoyed reading newspapers and magazines and baking and cooking for her family. She was known to make the best fish at family fish fries! Eldora and Everett enjoyed traveling. They were able to travel to many locations including Korea, Germany, Switzerland, Iceland, and Hawaii. Eldora was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Green Isle, and a current member of Church of Peace in Norwood Young America. She was also an active member of the Green Isle Auxiliary group and the Young America VFW Auxiliary Post 1783.
Eldora passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson at the age of 88 years. Blessed be her memory.
Eldora is survived by her children, Dale Damlow of Jackson, Tennessee, Debra Iverson of Mayer, David Damlow of Ramsey; grandchildren, Jessica (Rob) Lewis, Christofer Damlow, Mollie (Nicholas) Hoese, Jennifer Iverson; great-grandchildren, Chayton Locke, Laura Hoese, Blake Hoese, Owen Hoese; sisters-in-law, Clara Witthus of Glencoe, Diane Damlow of Hutchinson, Harriet Kollen of Litchfield, Loretta Svoboda of Hutchinson, Martina Matthews of Hutchinson; brother-in-law Willard (Carol) Damlow of Hutchinson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Eldora was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lydia Witthus; husband Everett Damlow; son Daniel Damlow; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Lydia Damlow; brother Elroy Witthus; sisters, Loretta (Herman) Templin, Elva (Charles) Kraemer, Delores (Joe) Unglaub; brothers-in-law, Alfred Damlow, Ervin Damlow, Stanley Svoboda, Kenneth Kollen, Raymond (Elsie) Damlow; sisters-in-law, Arlene (Jerry) Dubisar, Dorothy (Ervin) Forcier.
Arrangements by Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America.
