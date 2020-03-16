March 14, 2020
Eleanor C. Worden, 86 of Litchfield, died on Saturday March 14, at the Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A funeral service was Wednesday March 18, at the Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield. Visitation was Tuesday March 17 at the Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield and continued one hour prior to the service. Interment was at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
Eleanor Carolyn Worden, the daughter of Erick and Effie (Erickson) Opsahl was born Aug’ 26, 1933 in Cokato. She received her education in Cokato and was united in marriage to Walter Duane Worden. Throughout her life she lived in Cokato, Annandale, Hutchinson and Litchfield. She worked as a waitress and was in the Forest City card club. Eleanor was always punctual and will be remembered for her smile and energetic, headstrong personality. She enjoyed going to garage sales, doing needle point and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Sharon (Jerry) Hokkala of South Haven, Darrel (Stacy) Worden of Hutchinson, Dale Worden of Litchfield, Brenda Jensrud of Litchfield, and Karrie (Barry) Kargas of Litchfield; grandchildren, Gretta (Dan) Cram, Rachel Ronning, Amy (Geoff) Davis, Levi Hokkala, AnaLee Hokkala, Jessica Jensrud, Darren (Jackie Paul) Jensrud, Holly Rosenow, Floyd Worden, Riley Worden, Matthew (Jen) Kargas and Kelsey (Michael) Brempelli; 17 great grandchildren; sister Mae (Elroy) Schuette of Hutchinson; and brother-in-law Dick Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter Kathy, sisters, Marie Temple and Elaine Wadding.
