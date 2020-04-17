April 10, 2020
Eleanor M. Vigil, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, April 10, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Private family service was Friday, April 17, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with burial in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
The Rev. Marshall Bowers officiated.
Eleanor Margretha Kahler was born Jan. 31, 1935, in Minneapolis to Daniel and Lydia (Kroening) Kahler.
When Eleanor was four years of age, she and her siblings were orphaned and they went to live with various relatives. She lived with her aunt and uncle, Ed and Tillie Hirschkorn, in Manfred and Harvey, North Dakota, and Seattle, Washington.
Her schooling included grades 1 through 6 in Harvey, North Dakota, then Angle Lake Elementary School in present-day SeaTac, Washington, and Seattle Junior Academy. She was a graduate of West Seattle High School Class of 1952.
She was united in marriage to Samuel Vigil Nov. 27, 1954 in Seattle, Washington. This marriage was blessed with three sons, Samuel Jr., Timothy and John.
Eleanor was married for 65 years to Samuel, a Seventh-day Adventist pastor, high school teacher and hospital chaplain. During their marriage they lived in Washington State, California, Hawaii, and, for the last two and a half years, Hutchinson. They met at the Green Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church in Seattle, while Samuel was in the Army stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington.
After high school Eleanor worked for Skyway Luggage Company and then The Boeing Company installing airplane cockpit windows. While caring for her young family, she also worked on occasion as a nurse's aide and medical receptionist.
Eleanor was a faithful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had a great sense of humor, was witty, an encourager, an avid reader, and enjoyed gardening roses and spending time with family. She had a strong faith in God and often wrote bible verses or encouraging quotes on small notes that could be found around the house. Faithfully she would send birthday, special occasion and holiday greeting cards.
Eleanor passed away after a brief illness Friday, April 10, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, at the age of 85.
Eleanor is survived by her husband Samuel, of Hutchinson; sons, Samuel Jr. (Jan) of Damascus, Oregon, Timothy (Linda) of Hutchinson, John (Lisa) of Glendale, California; five grandchildren, Sara Stevens (Andy) of Vancouver, Washington, Kelli Vigil of Eastsound, Washington, Adam Vigil (Kathryn) of Olympia, Washington, Jennifer Vigil of Rochester, Shannon Vigil of Glendale, California.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Lydia “Lee” Kahler; and siblings, Arline McGinty, Daniel, Theodore, James and Thomas.
Memorial gifts may be made to a local Seventh-day Adventist School’s worthy student fund or to the Hope Channel at hopetv.org.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.