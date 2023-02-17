Feb. 12, 2023
Eleanore Bollin, 95, died Sunday, Feb. 12, at her home, surrounded by her family, just four days after celebrating her 95th birthday. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, with visitation one hour prior at All Saints Lutheran Church, 8100 Belden Blvd. in Cottage Grove. An additional visitation will be from 11 a.m.-12 (noon) Friday, Feb. 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City, followed by her interment at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Grove City.
Eleanore Lorraine Draxten Bollin was born on Feb. 8, 1928, a magical date, 2/8/28, in Atwater. Her parents were Palmer and Frieda (Lindgren) Draxten. She lived her early years on the banks of Long Lake, south of Grove City and on her grandparent's farm just north of Cosmos. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1946. In 1947, she graduated from Paul's Hairdressing Academy in Minneapolis.
On June 17, 1951 she was married to the love of her life, Orvin Anton Bollin, son of Harry and Lola Bollin of Grove City. They lived in Litchfield, until 1966, when they moved to Cottage Grove. Orvin and Eleanore raised two children, Nanette and Kevin. They were instrumental in raising their grandchildren, Karl and Sophia. They were active in their children's lives, their grandchildren's lives and many of Nanette's day care children's lives.
Eleanore worked as a beautician full time, part time, and at her kitchen table throughout her life. Many dear, dear friends spent time being coiffed and coffeed at Eleanore's kitchen table. The conversations ranged from joyous to heartbreaking, from the daily to momentous changes happening in our country over at least 50 years.
Eleanore was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran in Grove City and later at All Saints Lutheran in Cottage Grove. Eleanore taught Sunday School, served on church council, and in a number of positions on the Women of All Saints board. Eleanore was a church basement woman who literally/figuratively brought women of the church out of the basement and into the full life of the church.
Orvin and Eleanore were a team. Together they perfected the fine art of lefse making. Their efforts to work with All Saints and Sons of Norway making lefse raised lots of dollars used for good by both organizations.
Eleanore had many hobbies. She particularly enjoyed her hobby of Norwegian rosemaling. In retirement, she and Orvin traveled around the US visiting family and friends. They enjoyed two trips to Europe, visiting the home towns of their grandparents who had immigrated to the US. They also visited the English Cotswalds with Kevin's family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orvin.
She is survived by her children, Nanette Nilssen of Cottage Grove and Kevin Bollin of Onamia; her grandchildren, Karl Nilssen of San Diego and Sophia Bollin of Woodbury; her dear sister, Alice Draxten Schupp; two sisters-in-law, Iris Bollin Holmgren and Dee Bollin. She will be missed by many family members and friends.
