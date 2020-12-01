Nov. 28, 2020
Elizabeth “Betty” Peterson, 90, of Wabasso, formerly of Redwood Falls, passed away Nov. 28 at Serenity Suites Senior Living in Wabasso. Memorial services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service-Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
She was born May 9, 1930, to Raymond and Margaret (Harris) Lenhard in Litchfield. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Episcopal Church in Litchfield. Betty graduated from Litchfield High School in 1948. On Oct. 14, 1950, she married the love of her life, Virgil Peterson, in Litchfield. The couple remained in Litchfield and raised their two sons on Lake Ripley. Virgil worked at the NAPA store in Hutchinson, and Betty worked some at the Litchfield Independent Review, as her father was co-owner and publisher of that newspaper. Betty also worked at Coast-to-Coast for Wally and Loretta Hansen. In 1969, Betty and Virgil purchased the NAPA store in Redwood Falls. While they were owners of NAPA, the couple traveled to many cities for NAPA national business conferences including: Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Toronto and Hawaii. In 1984 they retired and sold the business to their son, Lowell, and his wife. This allowed Betty and Virgil to winter in Arizona. Betty was a lifetime member of both the American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries. She enjoyed helping at the First Presbyterian Piecemakers quilting group. Their first grandchild, Jacob, was born in 1987, followed by Kirsten in 1988 and Anna in 1990. Betty was an awesome grandma! The grandkids learned many skills from her such as arts and crafts, some embroidery, and baking, especially cookies and banana bread. Betty loved to embroider unknown amounts of dish towels for her loved ones.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Lowell (LeAnn) Peterson of Redwood Falls, and Steven (Stephanie) Peterson of Spring Park; grandchildren, Kirsten Peterson of Cottonwood, Jacob (partner Ashli Henry) Peterson of Minneapolis, and Anna (Sam) Johnson of Independence; great-granddaughter Kalynn Johnson, sister-in-law Joan Anderson Kladifko, cousin Lucy Harris, dear friend Rosemary March, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Margaret; husband, Virgil, in 1999; parents-in-law, Robert and Hulda Peterson; siblings-in-law, Wilton (Ethel) Peterson, Elaine (Willard) Stromvall, and George Kladifko; and nephew Wilton Peterson Jr.