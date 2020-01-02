Dec. 28, 2019
Ella McLain, 90, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Thursday, Jan. 2, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. John Pasche. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Amazing Grace” and “Jesus Loves Me.” Honorary urn bearer was Brandon Marconcini. Urn bearer was Michael McLain
Ella Emma Anna McLain was born June 15, 1929, in Acoma Township, Minnesota. She was the daughter of William and Ella (Schmeling) Mattsfield. Ella was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth March 29, 1942, Palm Sunday, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of Hutchinson High School Class of 1946.
On April 24, 1948, Ella was united in marriage to LeRoy McLain at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills. This marriage was blessed with seven children, Janet, Clifford, Barbara, Patricia, Steven, Milan and Karen. Ella and LeRoy resided in Hutchinson for eight years and later moved to a farm in rural Hutchinson. They shared 47 years of marriage together until LeRoy passed away April 27, 1995.
Ella was employed in production at 3M in Hutchinson for 25 years until she retired in 1991. Ella was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Ella enjoyed playing bingo, going to family gatherings and volunteering. She volunteered at Burns Manor, Hutchinson Leader, Blood Bank and Hutchinson Hospital. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Ella is survived by her children, Janet Plath and her husband, Jerome, of Montrose, Clifford McLain of Moorhead, Barbara Tiggemann and her husband, Chris, of Burnsville, Patricia Marconcini of Hutchinson, Steven McLain of Mesa, Arizona, Milan McLain of Silver Lake and Karen Miller of Lester Prairie; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many other relatives and friends.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents William and Ella Mattsfield; husband LeRoy McLain; daughter-in-law Janeen Virnalla; and brothers, Norbert Mattsfield and his wife Linda and Roland Mattsfield and his wife Fern.
