Aug. 25, 2019
Ellen Mae (Jerabek) Brecht, 96, of Biscay passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 25, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe with interment at the church cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Peter Adelsen. Organist was Yvonne Schuette. Soloist was Brenda Hornick performing “I Can Only Imagine.” Congregational hymns were “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Nearer My God To Thee.” Honorary casket bearers were Mary Homan, Ann Brecht and Teresa Brecht. Casket bearers were David Brecht, James Brecht, Kevin Brecht, Eric Brecht, Corey Brecht, Travis Brecht and Jared Brecht.
Ellen Mae (Jerabek) Brecht was born Aug. 30, 1922, in McLeod County, Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Charley and Elsie (Bell) Jerabek. Ellen was baptized and confirmed as a young adult March 1, 1946, by the Rev. Edgar Streufert at Lutheran Church Parsonage in Glencoe. She received her education through eighth grade at District 44 Country School. Ellen continued her education by attending the University Farm School for two years.
On Jan. 10, 1944, Ellen was united in marriage to Theodore Oliver “Ollie” Brecht by the Rev. Alf. Streufert at the home of Guy Field or Bell residence in Hutchinson. Ollie and Ellen made their home on a farm by Biscay. They were blessed with five sons, Ronald, Lowell, Bernard, Steven and Duane. They shared more than 38 years of marriage until Ollie passed away in March 1982.
Ellen was a farm wife retiring in 2006. She was a faithful member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Glencoe. Ellen was also a member of the McLeod County Historical Society.
Ellen was a master gardener and loved her flowers. She enjoyed baking, and her sheep and chickens. Ellen displayed her items at the McLeod County Fair and sold them at Glencoe Farmer’s Market. She treasured the time spent with her family and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Ellen is survived by her children, Lowell Brecht and his wife, Wanda, of Hutchinson, Bernard Brecht and his wife, Marsha, of Swanzey, New Hampshire and Steven Brecht and his wife, Ruth, of Darwin; daughter-in-law, Paula Brecht of Biscay; grandchildren, David Brecht and his wife Nicole, Kevin Brecht and his wife Katie, Corey Brecht and his wife Emily, Eric Brecht and his wife Danielle, Teresa Brecht, James Brecht and his wife Kari, Mary Homan and Ann Brecht; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Camri and Micha Brecht, Kamryn and Kasidy Brecht, Oliver and Ada Brecht, Oswin Brecht and Dylan Homan; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents Charley and Elsie Jerabek; husband, Oliver Brecht; and sons, Ronald Brecht and Duane Brecht.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com.