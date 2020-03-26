March 12, 2020
Ellery D. Erickson, 80, of Litchfield, died March 12, at the Lakeside Care Center in Dassel. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church.
Ellery David Erickson, the son of Eddie and Danah (Anderson) Erickson, was born July 30, 1939, in Pelican Rapids. He grew up in Cormorant Township and attended District 50 school. Ellery graduated from Lake Park High School in 1959. He worked for Martin Engineering for a few years and became a lineman. On July 15, 1961 he was united in marriage to Jeanette Mehl at Cormorant Lutheran Church. They moved to Litchfield in 1964. Ellery worked as an electrical lineman foreman for Meeker Cooperative Light and Power where he was a dedicated and loyal employee. He worked there for over 39 years retiring in 2004. He was an active member of First Lutheran Church, serving on the church council, men’s Bible Study and teaching Sunday school. He supported his sons’ activities through youth hockey and Cub Scouts. Ellery was a selfless person who willingly helped his friends, neighbors and co-workers. He enjoyed fixing things, woodworking and traveling. He loved spending time with his family at the lake, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Jeanette Erickson of Litchfield; sons, Jeffrey (Kathleen) Erickson of Mediapolis, Iowa, and Mark (Darla) Erickson of Minnetonka; granddaughters, Brittany, Julia, Annette and Kirsten Erickson; great-grandson Caffrey Robison. He is also survived by his brother Daniel Erickson of Lake Park; sisters, Margaret Wischnak of Morris and Gloria Erickson (Robert Dalman) of Pelican Rapids; and sister-in-law Lorraine Erickson of Park Rapids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Norman and Lowell; brother-in-law Donald Wischnak; and sisters-in-law, Carol Erickson and Evy Erickson.
