Ellery David Erickson, 80, passed away March 12, 2020, at Lakeside Health Care Center in Dassel. Due to COVID restrictions last year the memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday August 14, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Following the service, a meal will be provided for family and friends in Chilstrom Hall. Interment will be at a later date in the Cormorant Lutheran Cemetery near Lake Park.
Ellery David Erickson, the son of Eddie and Danah (Anderson) Erickson, was born July 30, 1939, in Pelican Rapids. He was baptized Aug. 20, 1939, and confirmed on Sept. 20, 1953, at Cormorant Lutheran Church in Lake Park. Ellery grew up in Cormorant Township, attended District 50 school, and graduated from Lake Park High School in 1959. Following high school, Ellery entered the workforce with Martin Engineering and learned the skills and hard work it took to be a lineman which would serve him well throughout his life.
Ellery married the love of his life, Jeanette Mehl, July 15, 1961, at Cormorant Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two sons, Jeffrey and Mark.
In 1964, Ellery moved with his family to Litchfield where he spent the next 39 years working as an electrical lineman foreman for Meeker Cooperative Light and Power Association. He was a dedicated and loyal employee as well as an outstanding co-worker to many who found him to be a great person to work with. Although he retired in 2004 from a successful career, sitting still wasn’t something Ellery was interested in. He continued to use his skills and good-natured personality by being a volunteer driver for Meeker County Council on Aging and working part-time over the years for Donovan Construction Company, City of Grove City Public Utilities, Litchfield Chrysler, Steffes Auction and Cenex Fertilizer. He enjoyed spending his free time fixing things, woodworking, and traveling.
Ellery’s faith was important to him and he was an active member of First Lutheran Church, serving on the church council, participating in Men’s Group, and teaching Sunday School. He volunteered his time in many ways to serve others and the church.
Ellery was a loving family man. He loved his boys and proudly supported their activities including hockey and Cub Scouts. He adored his grandchildren and looked forward to spending time with them at Middle Cormorant Lake. Ellery cherished his wife whom he was blessed to be married to for more than 58 years. Ellery was a selfless person who willingly helped anyone who needed a hand. He was a kind and generous man who was always seen with a smile on his face.
Ellery is survived by his wife Jeanette Erickson of Litchfield; sons, Jeffrey (Kathleen) Erickson of Mediapolis, Iowa and Mark (Darla) Erickson of Minnetonka; granddaughters, Brittany Erickson, Julia (Kyle) Winter, Annette Erickson, and Kirsten Erickson; and great-grandson Caffrey Robison. He is also survived by his brother Daniel Erickson of Lake Park; sisters, Margaret Wischnak of Morris and Gloria Erickson (Robert Dalman) of Pelican Rapids; and sister-in-law Lorraine Erickson of Park Rapids.
Ellery was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Norman and Lowell; brother-in-law Donald Wischnak; and sisters-in-law, Carol Erickson and Evy Erickson.