Jan. 24, 2022
Ellsworth A. Hahn, 81, of Glencoe, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe. Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Auburn, with interment following at the High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Memorials preferred. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Dawn Quame. Organist was Lisa Peterson. Duets by, Bobbie Ludewig and Patti Hoerner, "Here I Am, Lord", "Precious Lord, Take My Hand" and "The Lord's Prayer". Congregational hymns were, "Borning Cry", "Amazing Grace", "Because He Lives" and "Beautiful Savior". Casket bearers were Marcus Hahn, Peyton Sell, Jerry Hahn, Chris Bauer, Tim Bauer, Andy Bauer.
Ellsworth Alvin Hahn was born on Jan. 25, 1940, in Brownton. He was the son of Alvin and Selma (Polzin) Hahn. Ellsworth was baptized as an infant on Feb. 11, 1940, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Auburn. He received his education in Brownton and was a graduate of the Brownton High School Class of 1957.
On Feb. 3, 1961, Ellsworth was united in marriage to Sharon Lilienthal at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. After their marriage, the couple resided in Brownton. They were blessed with three children, Angie, Paul and Jodi. Ellsworth was employed by Knife River in Glencoe, retiring in March of 2010. Ellsworth and Sharon almost shared 61 years of marriage.
Ellsworth was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Auburn.
Ellsworth enjoyed farming, hunting, spearing ice fishing, sports, and visiting with everyone. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
When he needed assistance with his daily care, Ellsworth became a resident of GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe on Jan. 26, 2021, and passed away there on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the age of 81 years. Blessed be his memory.
Ellsworth is survived by his wife Sharon "Tootie" Hahn of Brownton; children, Angie Viesselman of Hutchinson, Paul (Bonnie) Hahn of Hutchinson, and Jodi (David) Sell of Glencoe; grandchildren, Kelci (Josh) Boyda, Keerstin Viesselman, Carissa (James) Andrews, Gabby Hahn and her special friend, Christian Kurth, Marcus Hahn and his special friend, Abby Louwagie, Callee Sell, Peyton Sell; great-grandchildren, Kolton Boyda, Quinn Andrews; brothers, Wilbert Hahn and his special friend, Sylvia Hasse, LeRoy (Jeanette) Hahn; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joanne Schrupp and her husband, Eugene "Clipper"; sister-in-law Diane McMahon; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ellsworth was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Selma Hahn.
