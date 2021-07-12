July 8, 2021
Elmo Torkelson, 91, of Willmar, died Thursday, July 8, at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar. His funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. Interment will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Elmo Gehard Torkelson was born Nov. 16, 1929, in Hayes Township, Swift County, near Sunburg. He grew up in the Sunburg area, was baptized and confirmed at West Norway Lake Lutheran Church, and attended District 86 School. Elmo farmed in the Sunburg area before serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In May 1954, he married Alice Lingenhaug in New Ulm. They lived in Raymond, Willmar, Grove City, and Atwater, before moving to Litchfield. They divorced in 1984. Elmo worked as mechanic at Cenex and at 1st District dairy in Litchfield for many years. He retired in 1992, but continued to work odd jobs for several years. Elmo later moved to Willmar and most recently resided at Bethesda Grand.
Elmo was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and a life member of both the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also a member of 40 & 8 and enjoyed awarding scholarship through this organization. Elmo enjoyed fishing, attending lutefisk dinners, making lefse, participating in American Legion omelet breakfasts, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Gehard (Patricia) Torkelson of Michigan, Darrell (Cody) Torkelson of Bismarck, North Dakota, Tom (Shar) Torkelson of Litchfield, Klint Torkelson of Willmar, Orin (Laurie) Torkelson of Atwater, and Joanne Simon of Stacy; daughter-in-law Laurie Torkelson; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Ronnie (Marlys) Torkelson of Kerkhoven, Elverd (Judy) Torkelson of Willmar, Lowell (Barb) Torkelson of Willmar, and Galen (Rhonda) Torkelson of Aitkin; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Brad Torkelson; a son-in-law Daniel Simon; and five brothers, Arlyn, Myron, Elwood, DeLloyd, and Wayne.