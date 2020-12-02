Nov. 30, 2020
Elva M. Erickson, 101, of Hutchinson, formerly Cosmos, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. A graveside funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Brookfield Township. Please see www.hantge.com for a recording of Elva’s Graveside Service. Memorials are preferred.
The Rev. Vicki Toutges officiating.
Elva M Erickson was born Feb. 16, 1919, in Acoma Township, McLeod County. She was the daughter of Franz and Minnie (Wendorff) Heller. Elva was baptized as an infant March 16, 1919, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. She received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1937.
On Aug. 1, 1941, Elva was united in marriage to Donald Erickson at Friedens Lutheran Parsonage, now the Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, by Rev. W.J. Schulze. They were blessed with their son, LuVerne born July 25, 1946. Elva and Donald resided in Brookfield Township and later moved to Boon Lake Township where Donald farmed. They shared 68 years of marriage until Donald passed away on May 7, 2010.
Elva was a loving farmwife and homemaker to her husband and son. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township and was also a 4-H Leader from 1961–1965.
Elva enjoyed bowling and gardening vegetables and flowers. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
When Elva needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson April 2, 2020. She passed away there Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 101 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Elva is survived by her son LuVerne Erickson and his wife Dorothy, of Golden Valley; grandchildren, Mindy Beery and Heddy Erickson; great-grandchildren, Demaris Johnson and Trevor Erickson; many other relatives and friends.
Elva was preceded in death by her parents Franz and Minnie Heller; husband Donald Erickson; brothers, Art Heller and Roy Heller; and sisters, Agnes Pikal and Violet Irish.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.