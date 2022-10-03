Sept. 30, 2022
Emma Margaret Drahos, 87, of Hutchinson passed away Friday. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake with the Rev. Matthew Wiering officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Silver Lake. A visitation will be from 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday at Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Urn bearers will be her surviving children.
Emma was born on May 23, 1935, in Howard Lake, the daughter of Tony and Mary (Horstmann ) Fiecke.
On June 8, 1954, she and Stanley M. Drahos were joined in holy matrimony at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. God blessed their marriage with five children.
Emma was formerly employed as a cook. She worked in food service capacities over the years, including running the lunch program in the Silver Lake Public School and the senior dining program in the 1990s.
She enjoyed painting, crafts, and was an avid Vikings football fan.
Emma and Stanley were voted the grand marshalls of the Pola Czesky parade a few years ago.
Emma was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. She also belonged to the St. Martha'a Society. It's now known as the CCW or Council of Catholic Women.
Survived by her loving children, Debi (Leo “Polo”) Ramirez of Nevis, Tony (Susan) Drahos of Rochester, Todd (Rochelle) Drahos of Buffalo Lake, and Terry (Susan) Drahos of Pace, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Tara Drahos (Troy) of Hutchinson; twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; siblings, Johanna Jensen of North Branch, Rosina Jilek of Glencoe and Mary Glampe of Rockford; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley M. Drahos, on March 11, 2012; her parents; her son, Troy Drahos; a granddaughter, Amanda; and thirteen siblings.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family.