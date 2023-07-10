July 3, 2023
Eric Matthew Adams of Golden Valley, formerly of Litchfield, passed away with an unexpected illness at his home July 3. A celebration of Eric's life will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Church of St Philip in Litchfield. Visitation noon-3 p.m. Private family internment.
He was born Sept. 8, 1985, in Mankato to parents James and Jennie Adams. Eric grew up in Litchfield with his beloved brothers, Ryan, Blaine, Matthew and Nathan. He was very athletic his entire life, excelling in rollerblading, tennis, golf, football and his love, hockey. After graduating with the Litchfield High School class of 2004, he played Juniors hockey for the Twin Cities Northern Lights and went on to play college hockey at Bethel University, winning the MIAC championship in 2007 with his brother Ryan. An accomplished youth hockey coach in Orono, his teams won several state championships. He loved teaching moments with his players, building relationships with the players and their families.
Eric loved to garden from an early age, where he shared his vegetables with his neighbors. In later years, he enjoyed canning his garden harvest and grilling with his neighbor. He loved to cook. Eric had a passion for nice cars, motorcycles and trucks. He enjoyed working out in the gym, following the MN Wild, playing drums and all music.
Eric loved his Doberman Pincher family Mia, Duke, Ari and Bronson. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends. Eric was a very charismatic person with an amazing sense of humor. He was kind to all and a pillar of strength to his family and others. Eric loved life.
He is survived by his parents, James and Jennie; brothers, Ryan (Steph), Blaine (Hilary), Matthew and Nathan; nieces and nephews, Eddie, Tommy, Shelby, Parker, Rylee, Vada, Madix, Brielle; best friend, Bri and "my guy" Maddex; and extended family.