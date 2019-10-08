Oct. 5, 2019
Ernest Eric Espinosa’s journey on this earth ended Saturday, Oct. 5, so that his journey in heaven could begin. He was diagnosed with Grade IV glioblastoma in January 2018. Eric’s faith in God, courage and sense of humor allowed us 20 months of precious time. Celebration of life service will be 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, at Riverside Church, 20924 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson, with the Rev. Arnold Allison officiating.
Eric was born Dec. 13, 1956, in Denver, Colorado, to Patricia and Ernie Espinosa. He was raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, and at the age of 22 joined the United States Air Force where he served for 12 years. Eric settled down in Hutchinson where he met Becky, his wife of 14 years. He worked a very fulfilling job at Hutchinson Technology for several years and was also know by many as the voice of Easy E at the radio station, where he enjoyed engineering sports and Sunday services.
Eric is survived by his wife Becky Espinosa; children and stepchildren, Eric Espinosa, Christina (BJ) Rodrigues, Matthew (Amy) Espinosa, Chris (Brandy) Craft, Matla Rivenson and Tiffani Espinosa (Justin Heuer); mother Patricia Espinosa; father and stepmother Ernie & Jannease Espinosa; bother Eddie (Leona) Espinosa; sister Gail (Dario) Vielma; stepbrother Jon Espinosa; seven grandchildren; two nieces; two nephews; and many other family and friends.
Eric was preceded in death by his infant son Jonny Espinosa; former wife Shari Claeys; paternal grandparents Anastacio and Lupe Espinosa; and maternal grandparents Moses and Mary Marques.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank all of his caregivers during his journey: Givens Brain Tumor Center, Hutchinson Health Cancer Clinic and St. Cloud VA Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Eric to American Brain Tumor Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.