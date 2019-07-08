July 3, 2019
Eric Christopher Koepp, 48, of Litchfield died Wednesday, July 3, from a tragic work accident in Elwood, Nebraska. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Zion Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield. Military honors will be provided by Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Eric was born Jan. 9, 1971, to Robert and Muriel (Siemsen) Koepp at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield, and was a lifelong resident. He was baptized at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Eric graduated from Litchfield High School in 1989 and immediately after joined the U. S. Army. Specialist Koepp was stationed in Germany and was deployed directly to Kuwait in support of Operation Desert Storm where he was an 88M motor transport operator.
Eric worked at Hutchinson Technology, Inc. as a truck driver following his tour. For the majority of his career, he worked in road construction for Midwest Asphalt milling up roads and parking lots. He loved to find treasures in road ditches and bring them home. He had always wanted a family and children more than anything. He met his wife Ellie while they were both officers for MN District 3 Eagles. Eric was united in marriage to Elizabeth (Krueger) June 29, 2013, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. They were blessed with two boys, Kasey and Kolson.
Eric enjoyed snowmobiling, Farmall tractors, football, NASCAR, WWE, backgammon, pyrotechnics and music. He always claimed he had no favorites of anything, but we all know that’s not true. He loved the color red, Metallica and Captain. Most of all, he loved to relax and spend time with his family and friends. Eric was a loyal, honest, loving and stubborn friend – he always had a comeback or sarcastic remark. He had a love for dogs, and they loved him back. He is now reunited with his fur babies, Squeak and Spaz. Eric will be remembered for his strong work ethic, integrity, sassiness and devotion to his wife, children and family that he simply adored.
Eric was a past president of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3424 and MN District 3, and was also a member of VFW Post 906, Operating Engineers Local 49, International Harvester Collectors Club and Darwin Drifters.
Eric Christopher Koepp is survived by his wife Ellie and sons, Kasey & Kolson Koepp of Litchfield; mother Muriel Koepp of Litchfield; sister Sue (Dale) Neu of Litchfield; brother Rick Koepp of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; father-in-law Greg Krueger of Maple Plain; mother-in-law Becky Krueger of Dent; brother-in-law Kyle Krueger of Maple Plain; sister-in-law Katie (Jake) Brown of Richfield; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Koepp.
