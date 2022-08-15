July 29, 2022
Eric Anthony Tonn, 36, of Hutchinson passed away July 29 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Memorial service was Saturday at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Steve Kuehl. Urn bearer was Travis Rogers.
He was born July 30, 1985, in Rancho Cordova, California, the son of Michael and Christina (Ewald) Tonn. Eric was baptized as an infant at the Base Chapel at Mather Air Force Base in Mather, California. His family moved to several locations before settling in Hutchinson in 1999. Eric was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School, class of 2003. He furthered his education at Ridgewater Technical College in Hutchinson and received a degree in network administration.
Eric was employed at 3M in Hutchinson. He had a strong work ethic and didn’t mind working overtime if needed. Eric recently bought a home north of Hutchinson and enjoyed the peace and tranquility of country living near the lake.
Eric had a zest for adventure. He enjoyed computers, music, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and shooting various firearms. Eric also enjoyed traveling to places that he had never been to. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Eric was usually quiet at first meeting. You knew you had a friend when Eric became comfortable around you and opened up.
Blessed be his memory.
Eric is survived by his parents, Michael and Christina Tonn of Hutchinson; aunts and uncles, Mary Niece of Hutchinson, Henry Ewald of Darwin, Matt (Melissa) Tonn of Lester Prairie, Mary (Rick) Wilke of Hutchinson, Maurice (significant other, Sharon Hittle) Tonn of Lester Prairie; many cousins and other relatives and friends.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Marie Ewald and Marvin and Mabel Tonn; aunt Roselyn Ewald.
