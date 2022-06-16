June 11, 2022
Erlin F. Thran, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Thursday, June 16, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were, “In Christ Alone”, “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” and “On Eagle’s Wings”. Honorary casket bearers were, Pat Miller, Cheryl Eilers, Joe Faerber, Bret Nelson, Linda Darnell. Casket bearers were, Derek Peterson, Taylor Schrupp, Ashley Horstmann, Juliana Thran, Chad Hagen, Cory Sickmann.
Erlin Fredrich Thran was born on Dec. 4, 1941, at home in Moltke Township, Sibley County. He was the son of Fred and Edna (Kirchoff) Thran. Erlin was baptized as an infant on Dec. 21, 1941, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Gibbon, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth on May 22, 1955, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1959.
On Sept. 14, 1968, Erlin was united in marriage to Ruby Sickmann at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church by the Rev. John Bradtke in Arlington. This marriage was blessed with two children, Carrie and Craig. Erlin and Ruby resided in Hutchinson. They shared 53 years of marriage.
Erlin was employed as a plumber at Hutchinson Plumbing and Heating in Hutchinson. He retired in 2006.
Erlin was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of Gopher Campfire and was the former president of the club.
Erlin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Erlin passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson, at the age of 80 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Erlin is survived by his wife, Ruby Thran of Hutchinson; children, Carrie Schrupp and her husband, Scott of Glencoe, Craig Thran and significant other, Emily Tonn of Lester Prairie; grandchildren, Derek Peterson and his wife, Jessica of Chula Vista, California, Ashley Horstmann and her fiancé, Brandon Bebo of Glencoe, Taylor Schrupp of Glencoe, Juliana Thran of Rice; great-grandchildren, Ava Peterson, Jayden Peterson, McKenna Travis, Abigail Travis; nephews, Joe Faerber, Bret Nelson; nieces, Pat Miller, Cheryl Eilers, Linda Darnell; many other relatives and friends.
Erlin is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edna Thran; sisters, Leora Nelson and her husband, Charles, Margery Nadrchal and her husband, Lloyd; brother Donald Thran; nephew Greg Faerber.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.