June 22, 2021
Ernest A. Seiffert, 97, of Litchfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday June 22, at the Dassel Lakeside Nursing Home, Dassel. A funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday June 29, at the Church of the Nazarene in Litchfield. A visitation will be 12-2 p.m. at church. Interment will be in Lake Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield. Military Honors will be provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard. The funeral will be live-streamed starting at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service website.
Ernie was born at home on a rural Remer farm July 30, 1923 to 100% German Christian parents, Gottfried and Martha Seiffert. He learned with his parents how to farm up north and how to build cabinets from his dad, who was an accomplished cabinet builder. He was the last of 12 children. He joined the Navy during World War II, serving as a diesel mechanic/engineer. While in Chicago, serving in the Navy, he met Lorraine Meissner from Spooner, Wisconsin. She was working at Western Union. They were connected though Ernie’sister and brothe-in-law who pastored her home church, Green Gorve CMA, where they were later married July 5th, 1948.
After his time in the service time they moved to Mason City, Iowa, near Ernie’s sister and brother-in-law. There he worked in a cabinet shop until they moved to Darwin area. There he became a finish carpenter and cabinet builder for Holmquist Lumberyard in Darwin for 25 years. During that time, they bought property south of Litchfield and farmed, raising four children Gordy, Claire, Bryan and Darrell. He left the lumberyard to concentrate on farming until he retired.
Ernie was a strong Christian man, always ready to help with church building projects and served on the church board for years. He was active in the Nazarene Church, even until Lorraine passed away in October 2015. Shortly thereafter, he moved in with his son Darrell and wife Leaurie. In 2020, he moved to Dassel Lakeside Assisted Living.
He loved to build things especially out of wood which included several farm buildings and a brand-new house. He loved hunting of all sorts and picking wild blueberries as he did way back as a youth.
He is survived by his children, Gordy (Dawn) Seiffert of Litchfield, Claire (Steve) Fitch of Mobile, Alabama, Bryan (Cheryl) Seiffert of Coon Rapids, and Darrell (Leaurie) Seiffert of Litchfield; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine (with 67 years of marriage); parents and all his 11 siblings. He is home to rest.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com