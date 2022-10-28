Oct. 23, 2022
Ernest Dapper, 89, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Winthrop with interment in the Winthrop Cemetery. Military Honors by the Winthrop Honor Guard. Memorials preferred to the Apostolic Christian Church. Clergy officiating was Apostolic Christian Ministers. Congregational hymns were, "How Great Thou Art", "What A Friend We Have In Jesus", "Blessed Assurance" and "It Is Well With My Soul". Casket bearers were, Nathan Dapper, Jesse Dapper, Jared Carlson, Josiah Kaminsky, Dylan Carlson, Matthew Dapper, Issac Dapper.
The Heart of a father who loves and serves God, is made complete in the eyes of his children.
Ernest "Ernie" Daniel Dapper was born on Oct. 11, 1933 in Maywood, California. He was the son of John and Julia (Erhart) Dapper. Ernest was baptized as an adult at the Apostolic Christian Church in Maywood, California.
In March of 1953, at the age of 19, Ernest was inducted into the United States Army on "Armed Forces Day" serving during the Korean War. While stationed in Hawaii he married Marcelle Joan Messner of Gibbon on Oct. 9, 1954. He kept contact with fellow Apostolic Servicemen through Camp Picket Reunions that were held annually across the United States.
After their marriage and his discharge from the Army, the couple resided in La Mirada and then Maywood, California. Ernest continued his career with Ralph's Grocery where he was promoted to management. He continued to be employed by Ralph's Grocery until 1973 when he relocated his family to Gibbon. The couple purchased a small-town grocery store and renamed it Dapper's Mercantile. That was an eight-year family adventure where each family member was employed. In 1982 Ernest went back to school to get a non-destructive testing degree from Ridgewater Area Vocational School. Moving to Elgin, Illinois he continued his work in sales - this time with large film processing equipment. His first employer was Test Equipment Distributors. In 1986 he began his work with Fuji Pyne NDT, selling in a five-state area. He retired in 2001 at the age of 70 years old.
Ernie and Marcelle recently celebrated their 68th year of marriage. This union was blessed with four children, Craig, Brian, Patti, and Paula.
Ernie always dreamed of building a log home and settling on a lake. In 1999 that dream became a reality on Lake Hook north of Hutchinson. Hosting family gatherings, spending time on his lawn mower, and taking care of the many trees is what he enjoyed most. Ernie and Marcelle loved to travel and wintered in Phoenix, Arizona from 2005-2020. We are thankful for the spiritual heritage he passed down to our family and realize what a blessing it is to be raised in a Christian home. His love for hymns of the faith, song leading at church, and teaching bible class students were some of his passions. If you played Bible Trivia - you wanted him on your team.
Ernest passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. His wisdom, wealth of information, and stories will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Blessed be his memory.
He is survived by his loving wife Marcelle; children, Craig (Holly) Dapper of Hutchinson, Brian (Roberta) Dapper of Lakeville, Patti (Larry) Kaminsky of Dassel, Paula (Scott) Carlson of Brooklyn Park; his legacy includes nine grandchildren, Gina (Brian) Stowell, Jesse Dapper, Nathan (Brigitte) Dapper, Josiah Kaminsky, Anya Kaminsky, Jared Carlson, Laura (Eshban) Serosh, Dylan Carlson, and Alicia Carlson; seven great grandchildren, Matthew, Isaac and Benjamin Dapper, Adalyn and Oaklyn Stowell, Haven Dapper and Micah Serosh.
In Ernest's immediate family he was preceded in death by his parents, John and Julia Dapper; siblings, Johnny, Dale, and JulieAnn; his sisters, Lavina Muelhauser and Christine Locher.
We would like to thank the employees of Cedar Crest Assisted Living of Silver Lake who have cared for our father for the past year and a half.
