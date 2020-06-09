June 4, 2020
Ervin G. Jensrud, 92, of Litchfield, died Thursday June 4, at the Meeker Memorial Hospital. A private family funeral service will be at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Ervin Gilbert Jensrud, the son of Gilbert and Eva (Chapman) Jensrud was born Sept. 8, 1927 in Polk County. He was confirmed in 1942 in the Hafslo Church in Crookston. He was a proud Veteran, serving in the US Army from 1949 to 1952 and was a police officer from 1952 to 1953. Ervin was united in marriage to Margaret Safranski Aug. 5, 1953. They raised nine children together and lived in Argyle, Stranquist and Fertile before moving to Litchfield, in 1961. He farmed with Margaret and began driving truck in 1964 until retiring in 1990. He was also a well-known, long-time bus driver for Hicks Bus Line in Litchfield. He was a member of the Church of St. Philip. Ervin enjoyed riding motorcycle, working outside, living on Lake Ripley and keeping busy, tinkering on small home projects. He loved spending time with his family and had a way of making all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren his favorite.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Jensrud of Litchfield; children, Sandy (Jerry) Boutain of Rosemount, Linda Arveson of Rosemount, Ricky (Teresa) Jensrud of Grove City, David Jensrud of Litchfield, Mary (Sheldon) Evenson of Grove City, Rebecca (Doug) Voss of Walker, and Sue (John) Schneider of St. Cloud; 24 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; brother Jack (Sue) Jensrud of Ada; sisters Char (George) Sparrow of St. Francis, and Agnes Demarias of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sons, Gary and Craig.
