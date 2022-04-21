April 12, 2022
Estelle M. Natwick, 96 of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Funeral service was Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment Friday in Dalesburg Lutheran Cemetery in Vermillion, South Dakota. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Mark Richardson, the Rev. Steve Olcott and the Rev. Brian Nehring. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Congregational hymns were “Children Of The Heavenly Father”, “Thine Is The Glory” and “Abide With Me”. Special music “Going Home”. Honorary casket bearers were Camille Herder and Laura Werneke. Casket bearers were Jameson Natwick, Alexander Natwick, Garth Natwick, Bjorn Natwick, Matthew Burdett and Kaia Abrams.
Estelle Marie Natwick was born May 27, 1925 to John Mauritz and Emma (Hedlin) Erickson in Garfield Township, Clay County, South Dakota. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at Dalesburg Lutheran Church, Clay County. Estelle attended Rockfield Country School through grade nine, then attended Augustana Academy in Canton, South Dakota, graduating in 1944. After graduation, she attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, majoring in music with an emphasis on piano. While attending college, she met her husband, E. David “Dave” Natwick, also a student at Augustana. She graduated in May of 1948.
On June 16, 1948, Estelle married Dave Natwick. Together, they raised five children, Sheridan “Lee”, David, Kristen, Eric, and James. As a pastor, husband Dave’s work took the family to Centerville, South Dakota, Minneota, Minnesota, Palm Desert, California, and then to Hutchinson.
Estelle enjoyed being a housewife, piano teacher, church volunteer, and mother to her children. Estelle cherished spending time with family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. She loved playing card games and enjoyed the competition. In every place she lived she formed life-long friendships.
Estelle and Dave had a shared passion for traveling. Over the years, they camped and explored the majority of our national parks. International travel included Europe, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. After Dave passed away in 1997, Estelle continued to enjoy travel both here and abroad. Her niece, Janet, accompanied her on a trip to India and Nepal.
Estelle loved music (especially classical) and was passionate about her piano playing even when vision and age made it challenging. She loved birding, gardening, and nature. Estelle fondly remembered her roots: her childhood home, growing up on a farm in South Dakota, the country church to which she belonged, the country school she attended, and her years at Augustana Academy High School in Canton, South Dakota.
Estelle loved her church and her church family, who blessed her in so many ways. On her behalf, our family wishes to say “thank you”.
Estelle passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, at the age of 96 years. Blessed be her memory.
Estelle is survived by her children, David (Leslie) Natwick of Port Aransas, Texas, Kristen (Hal) Natwick of Anchorage, Alaska, Eric Natwick of Tracy, James (Fern) Natwick of Woodbury; grandchildren, Camille (Joseph) Herder, Matthew Burdett, Kaijah Hougham, Laura Werneke, Jameson (Melissa) Natwick, Alexander Natwick, Bjorn (Tanya) Natwick, Garth Natwick, Kaia (Adam) Abrams; great-grandchildren, Joey, Sasha, Tristan, Sabrina, and Tyler Herder, Zayden Burdett, Harrison and Hannah Werneke, Eleanor Natwick; sisters-in-law, Lois Erickson, Delores Natwick, Jan Natwick; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Estelle was preceded in death by her husband Dave; son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Linnea Natwick; parents, John and Emma Erickson; siblings and their spouses, Virginia (Donald) Anderson, Bessie (Erwin) Erickson, Maurice Erickson, Stanley (Lorraine) Erickson, Sheridan (Marilyn) Erickson; in-laws, John (Unis) Natwick, Clarice (Marvin) Wangsness, George (Martha) Natwick, Philip Natwick, and Paul Natwick.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.