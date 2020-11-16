Nov. 10, 2020
Esther A. Wendorff, 96, of Hutchinson passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the caring and loving community of Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Saturday, Nov. 14, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Greg Tobison officiated. Organist was Jon Wheeler. Congregational hymns were "The Old Rugged Cross," "How Great Thou Art," "What A Friend We Have In Jesus" and "Just As I Am." Casket bearers were Chad Joecks, Lisa Adamek, Mike Adamek, Michael Whalen, Loren Anderson and Dennis Boelter.
From her birth Aug. 26, 1924, on a farm near Cosmos to Carl and Emma Boelter, Esther nourished people around her with love, beautiful flowers and delicious baked goods. Both sharing a love of dancing, she married Elmer Wendorff June 7, 1948, and resided on a farm outside of Hutchinson.
Esther maintained a huge garden where she grew a great variety of fruits and vegetables, preserving them all. She especially excelled in growing daylilies, peonies, irises and dahlias. Esther spent many years working (volunteering) at the McLeod County Fair Flower Department. Esther enjoyed bowling, playing pinochle, 31 card game with the grandkids, and volunteering for the American Legion Cooties. After retiring from 3M plastic molding, she volunteered at the thrift store and delivered food for the needy. Esther and Elmer prided themselves in having visited all 50 U.S. states, as well as several Caribbean, European and Middle Eastern countries. She was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Left to honor Esther and remember her love are her four children, Gary Wendorff (friend, Sue), Glenda Jones, Lola Whalen (David), and Virgene Shellenbarger (Lance); grandchildren, Glen, Tom, Michael, Lisa, Cassie and Chad; three great-grandchildren, Ava, Amelia and Hannah; siblings, Lily Kaping, Lila Rusch and Orville (Helen) Boelter; many nieces and nephews; and all the extended family of devoted caregivers at Prairie Senior Cottages. Esther had a special bond with Casey and Pinky at the Cottage.
Esther was preceded in death by her devoted husband Elmer; siblings, Adeline (Raynard), Edwin (Lorena), Clarence (Arlene) and Raymond; brothers-in-law, Donny Kaping and Erwin Rusch; and in infancy, baby Doris.
