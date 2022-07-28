July 27, 2022
Esther E. Hegg, of Litchfield, died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Bethany Care Center in Litchfield, at the age of 104. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Litchfield Christian Church. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Manannah Union Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Esther Ella Hegg was born Feb. 12, 1918, in Manannah Township to Charles and Kate (Reber) Arbogast. She graduated in 1937 from Litchfield High School. She married Donald H. Hegg on Sept. 23, 1937, at her parents’ home in Manannah. She was a farm wife for 40 years on their farm in Union Grove Township south of Lake Koronis. She attended Manannah Union Church from which she was baptized, until they moved to Litchfield in 1977, where she became a member of Church of Christ, later named Christian Church.
Esther was a charter member and past president of the Ladies of Grand Army of Republic (GAR) and past president and member of China Painters group. She was a longtime member of Daughter of American Revelation (DAR). She enjoyed her morning Bible Study with women from her church. Her hobbies were button collecting and was a member of National, State and local Button Society; china painting; reading; traveling; flower gardening and entertaining her friends in her home.
She leaves to mourn, her son Douglas; daughter Diane; grandchildren, Timothy Nelson, Vicky (Loren) Pearson, Terry Nelson, Ricky (Lisa) Hegg, Tori (Joe) Rogers, Nancy (Brenden) Selk, Trudy (Stacy) Heining, 13 great-grandchildren Steven (Erin), Daniel (Ashley), Derick (Corteney), Dena (Nicholas), Ariel, Colby, Lara, Graham, Aria (Conner), Emily (Chad), Nicholas (Cassie), Kayla (Eric), Adam; and four great great-grandchildren Nash, Beau, Henry, and Harper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Richard; sister Mildred Welliver; her husband Donald in 1981; and great great-granddaughter Charlie Mae Hegg.