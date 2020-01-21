Jan. 17, 2020
Esther B. Holtz, 99, of Litchfield died Friday, Jan. 17, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ in Forest City. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service, with a 6 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield, MN.
Esther Blanche Holtz, daughter of John and Edna (Gundry) Schmidt, was born Nov. 7, 1920, in Hayward, Wisconsin. She attended School District 15 and was united in marriage to Benjamin Holtz at Church of Christ in Litchfield Nov. 24, 1945. Esther lived in Paynesville for eight years before moving to the Litchfield area. She worked at Bethany Dining for 25 years and was a member of St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ for 67 years. Esther had a caring personality and a fun sense of humor. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, reading, watching the Minnesota Twins, playing cards and bingo and taking trips to the casino. She made quilts for her grandchildren and enjoyed traveling, taking bus trips and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Gary Holtz and special friend, Carol Norman, of Winsted, Donald (Barbara) Holtz of Hutchinson, Barbara (James) Eitel of Stewart, Dennis (Konnie) Holtz of Granite Falls, Janet (Randy) Bielke of Darwin and Sandra Holtz; grandchildren, Tony (Krissy) Holtz, Tim (Ruchi) Holtz, Mindy (Stephen) Schimmel, Jason (Nicole) Eitel, Alison (Jared) Kadelbach, Janel Zanoth and special friend Chad Skolberg, Ben (Emmeline Erickson) Holtz, Sarah (Jeremy) LeBlanc, Jarod (Linda Costabile) Holtz, Heather (George) Diaz and Amanda Bielke and special friend Brandon Burdick; 27 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Edna; husband Benjamin; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen and Quantrel Stevens, Ida and Ralph Braatz, Otto (Babe) and Eileen Holtz, Robert and Bernice Holtz, Albert and Irene Holtz and Myrtle and Marvin Mahn.
