July 5, 2021
Esther N. Hoof, 97, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, July 5, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Funeral service was Saturday, July 17, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Lester Prairie City Cemetery. The Rev. Jill Warner officiated. Organist was Sharon Barton. Soloist was Brian Brosz performing "Precious Lord, Take My Hand," "Just A Closer Walk With Thee" and "In The Garden." Casket bearers were Dennis Heldt, Earl Heldt Jr., Norman Heldt, Larry Hoof, and Robert Sellnow.
Esther Norma (Heldt) Hoof was born July 29, 1923, on the family farm near Plato. She was the daughter of Herman and Emma (Wischnack) Heldt. She was baptized as an infant Aug. 23, 1923, and was confirmed in her faith by the Rev. E. H. Stahlke March 21, 1937, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. Esther received her education first through seventh grade at McLeod County School District 48, and eighth grade at St. Paul's Lutheran School in Lester Prairie.
On April 3, 1940, Esther was united in marriage to Harold J. Hoof. The couple made their home in Lester Prairie for 29 years. In midlife they moved to Long Prairie and later to Hutchinson. They were blessed with two sons, Harold Jr. (wife Lois) of Kailua, Hawaii, and Stan (wife Kathryn) of Glencoe. Esther and Harold shared 65 years of marriage until Harold passed away Feb. 18, 2005.
In addition to being a homemaker and immaculate housekeeper, Esther held many jobs outside of the home. During the 1950s she worked at the Alice Haney nursing home in Lester Prairie. She also worked briefly as a line worker at Green Giant and at 3M. During the 1960s she worked at the Red and White grocery store in Lester Prairie. In the 1970s she and Harold owned a motel in Long Prairie, and after they moved to Hutchinson, Esther worked as a seamstress at the local dry cleaners.
Esther was active in the Women's Guild at all three churches to which she belonged over the years. Hobbies that she enjoyed included: gardening, canning, knitting afghans for her children and grandchildren, sewing, playing the card game rook, watching the birds in her backyard, watching "Hee Haw," and reading "True Story" magazine when she thought no one was looking.
Esther passed away at the age of 97 years, 11 months and three days.
Esther is survived by her sons, Harold Hoof and his wife Lois, of Kailua, Hawaii, and Stanley Hoof of Glencoe; grandchildren, Patti Myers and her husband Ron, of Kailua, Hawaii, Paula Marchese-Caccamo and her husband Paul, of Benicia, California, and Sherry Hoof and her husband John Melon, of Trabuco Canyon, California; great-grandchildren, Logan and Grace Myers, Sierra Marchese, and Cora Caccamo; many other relatives and friends.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Emma Heldt; husband Harold Hoof; brothers, Henry, Andrew, William and Walter Heldt; sister Helena Heldt; and daughter-in-law Kathryn Hoof.
