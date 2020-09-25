Sept. 22, 2020
Ethan Bah, 18, of Brownton passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22. Memorial service was Friday, Sept. 25, at Brownton City Park in the Lions Shelter. The Rev. John Pasche officiated. Special music by Vince Gill performing “Go Rest High On That Mountain.”
Ethan Nathaniel Wallace Bah was born March 10, 2002, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Jamie Bah and Laura (Puchalski) Adams. Ethan lived in Brownton and attended the Hutchinson High School where he was involved in football, basketball, baseball, HSKC (karate) and FFA.
Ethan worked at Culver's in Hutchinson, Loftness Manufacturing in Hector, Husske Farms in Brownton, and Classic Arrow Inc. in Hutchinson. He was also a part of the Civil Air Patrol in Hutchinson.
Ethan had a special interest for planes, trucks and trains. He enjoyed dirt biking, hunting, hanging out with his buddies, and the love of his life, Lauren. Ethan absolutely loved his two nieces and spending time with them.
He was very loved and will be missed by so many people.
Blessed be his memory.
Ethan is survived by his parents, Jamie Bah of Brownton and Laura Adams of Brownton; sisters, Madison Bah of Brownton and Brianna Reiner of Hutchinson; nieces, Hannah Penaz and Leah Penaz of Hutchinson; grandparents, Dennis Bah of Litchfield, Lawrence Puchalski of Buffalo Lake, Patricia Lien of Hutchinson, Leann and Jerry Irwin of Faribault, Sheldon Olson of Clarkfield, and Caroline Bomstad of Hutchinson; great-grandfather James Puchalski of Buffalo Lake; the love of his life, Lauren Ringrose of Woodbury; and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.