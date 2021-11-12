Oct. 30, 2021
Ethel J. Lambert, 93, of Prairie Farm, Wisconsin, formerly Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm. Funeral Service was held on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Riverside Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Annandale. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Arnold Allison. Organist was Vicki Stuber. Congregational hymns were "Amazing Grace", "What A Friend We Have In Jesus" and "Rock Of Ages". Casket bearers were Lauren Wolff, Alan Wolff, Roger Lambert, Tony Lambert, Don Lambert, Cliff Lambert.
Ethel Jean Lambert was born on Feb. 10, 1928, in Hartshorne, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of William P. and Cora (Gilreath) Akins. Ethel was baptized as an infant, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth.
On Aug. 17, 1945, Ethel was united in marriage to Orville Lambert in Clarksville, Arkansas. This marriage was blessed with three children, Sam, Donna, and Larry. Ethel and Orville resided in Hutchinson, and later after retiring, Ethel moved to Vancouver, Washington and then back to Minnesota and Wisconsin. Ethel and Orville shared 50 years of marriage until the passing of Orville on Feb. 7, 1996.
Ethel was the owner of We Care assisted living between 1987 and 2007. She was a member of Riverside Church in Hutchinson.
She enjoyed gardening, canning, reading scripture, watching Televangelist, and spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Ethel passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm, Wisconsin, at the age of 93 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Ethel is survived by her children, Sam Lambert of Wheeler, Wisconsin, Larry Lambert and his wife, Lynn, of Gardnerville, Nevada; grandchildren, Billy, Brian, Heidi, Steve, Matt, Jon, Tim, Amy, Melissa, Ty, and Melinda; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Breanna, Kayla, Dylan, Marshal, Kayla, Matthew, Amanda, Joseph, Sean, Abigail, Maxwell, Alexander, Hunter, Joshua, Taylor, Payten, Jackson, Tage, Ty, Kaylee, Katie, Marlo, Noelle and Norah; great-great-grandchildren, Lois, Lydia, Vera, Henry, Raleigh, Luna, Rune, Owen, Magnolia, Payton, Wesley; sister, Pat (White) Wiginton and her husband, Bill, of Inola, Oklahoma; son-in-law, Ron Mahl of Newton, Iowa; brother-in-law, Harold Lambert and his wife, Catherine, of St Louis Park; many other relatives and friends.
Ethel is preceded in death by her parents, William and Cora Akins; husband Orville Lambert; daughter, Donna (Lambert) Mahl; siblings, Laura Mae (Akins) Estep, Marylee (Akins) Epperson, Billy Joe Akins, Wilma Akins, Betty Lou (Akins) Dudley, Norma (White) Johnson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.